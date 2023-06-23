Who is tallest player in NBA right now after Victor Wembanyama’s arrival?

The NBA just landed another seven-footer as Victor Wembanyama was selected with the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. As his pro jounrey in the states gets ready to begin, here is a breakdown of where he matches up in terms of size to his competitors.

Standing at 7-foot-4, Wembanyama is one of two players in the NBA that are that height or taller. In fact, the French big man is going to be tied for the tallest player in the league. Before Wembanyama, the title soley belonged to Houston Rockets veteran Boban Marjanovic.

After Boban, the next tallest player in the league is Kristap Porzingis. The newly acquired Boston Celtics forward stands at 7-3.

Following these two, there are an array of players in the league who are 7-2. Those are Bol Bol, Luke Kornet, Moses Brown and Alex Len.

Some of the bigs that fall just under Wembanayma in height include former Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

Who are the some of the tallest players in NBA history?

Victor Wembanyama is a sight to see, but there have been NBA players in the past that have more than a few inches on him. The tallest players to ever step foot on a court have been listed at 7-7. Those being Gheorghe Muresan and Bol Bol's father Manute Bol.

Coming in at 7-6 is one of the most iconic international players in history. Yao Ming was a dominant center that had a Hall of Fame career playing for the Houston Rockets. Former Boston Celtics prospect Taco Fall is also listed at the same height.

Looking through the rest of history, some other incredibly tall players includes Sim Bhullar (7-5), Mark Eaton (7-4), Ralph Sampson (7-4), and Rik Smits (7-4).

While some of these players might be taller than Wembanayama, none of them have been able to move around the floor like he does.

