“Who TF he is without his dad’s name”: Michael Jordan's son faces backlash after controversial remark about RHOM’s co-stars

After it was confirmed that Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, was dating Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa, the two came under the spotlight. Interestingly, OMFGRealityTV shared the first look of Season 6 Episode 18 of Peacock's "Real Housewives of Miami," which features a controversial comment from Marcus Jordan.

Jordan criticized Larsa Pippen's co-stars for their inability to "wash the dishes" in his house.

Following the release of the clip on X, numerous fans voiced their frustration with the comments made by Michael Jordan's son.

"Oh this is a pathetic look on his part?" Who TF is he without his dad's name?" One fan tweeted.

This paints a bad image of Jordan coming from a break-up after one year of dating Pippen.

Michael Jordan's son revealed an interesting fact about his dad when it comes to women he has dated in the past

During a sneak peek of the finale episode of Peacock's "The Real Housewives of Miami," Marcus Jordan disclosed an interesting fact concerning his father.

"My dad has definitely been vocal and adamant about making sure that I'm happy," Jordan said, "but my dad hasn't met any other women that I dated. I feel like my dad is going to be okay with whoever it is I end up with."

Marcus Jordan reassured Larsa Pippen on the episode that his dad values his happiness in life without any interference from him. Pippen was worried when TMZ had asked the MJ if he approved of his son's relationship with Larsa, to which he adamantly said, "No."

However, Marcus knew his father had not met any other lovers he had dated before.

The public or the media may try to paint a bad picture of Marcus Jordan dating the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen. Still, Marcus knows that Pippen's former Chicago Bulls teammate, MJ, won't fret much about it.