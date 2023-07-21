“Who do you think you are?” – Reggie Miller once trash-talked Michael Jordan and then 'Black Jesus' completely shut him down

During his legendary career, many players have tested Michael Jordan and suffered the consequences. Among the Hall of Fame players on the list is Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller.

While being a guest on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Miller opened up on an ecounter he had with Michael Jordan his rookie year. He got into trash talking with the Chicago Bulls legend and quickly learned why he's one of the greatest ever.

"I'm like 'Michael, who do you think you are?'"

"At the end of the game, he ended up with 44 and I ended up with 12... As he's he walking off he goes 'you be sure you never talk to Black Jesus like that again.'"

Along with pointing out that Jordan scored 40 points in a half, Miller was humble enough to admit that he only scored once after the initial exchange. It did not take long for him to learn who the top dog in the league was.

Reggie Miller eventually got one over on Michael Jordan

While things might not have gone well for Reggie Miller during his first encounter with Michael Jordan, it did get better. One of the Indiana Pacers legend's top highlights ended up being against him.

In 1998, Miller and the Pacers faced off against the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals. Miller came up big in the clutch when the team had their backs against the wall.

Heading into Game 4 of the series, Indiana was down 2-1. Things were not looking good for them as they were trailing in the final seconds. Despite how bleak things looked, Miller managed to rise to the occasion.

With the game on the line, the Pacers ran an out of bounds play to get Miller a clean look. Some feel he got away with a push off on Jordan, but he managed to get the ball and get his shot to fall. The Bulls got off a last-second shot that didn't go in.

The Pacers managed to even up the series with that shot, but couldn't get the job done. Jordan and the Bulls won the series in seven games and went on to win that title to complete their second three-peat of the decade.

