“‘Who this? No, that’s not you,’ and he hung up his phone” - NBA analyst questions if LeBron James and the Lakers were serious about getting Kyrie Irving, says Kyrie wanted to see if the Lakers could move heaven and earth

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was reportedly connected to LeBron James' LA Lakers before Irving decided to opt in to remain with Brooklyn.

Brooklyn and Irving were at a crossroads over a contract extension. Irving had a player option, and the team mulled re-signing him to a longer contract. Irving, however, has played in just 103 out of 226 possible games in his three seasons in Brooklyn, complicating the negotiations.

Seeking either leverage or a change, Irving reportedly presented a list of six teams for a sign-and-trade. One of those teams was the Lakers, who need to make moves to avoid a repeat of their 33-49 disaster. So, fans started to wonder if James and the Lakers could be suitors. On ESPN on Tuesday, analyst Freddie Coleman said he didn't believe that the Lakers were "that serious" about acquiring Irving:

Kyrie Irving set to return to Brooklyn Nets

After speculation connected Kyrie Irving and LeBron James to a potential reunion, it seems that Irving will return to the Brooklyn Nets.

It was reported on Monday that Irving has decided to opt into his $37 million player option. It means that the star point guard will return to the Nets and superstar teammate Kevin Durant to make a run at a championship next season.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant.

Durant and Irving are two of the league's most dangerous offensive players. But that hasn't translated into the team winning at the highest level. Irving spent the majority of the season in and out of the lineup while refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. He played in 29 games.

The Nets also had to deal with star James Harden requesting a trade during the season. Harden was eventually moved to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, who has yet to debut for Brooklyn.

Irving, the 2011-12 Rookie of the Year, is a seven-time All-Star and an 11-year veteran, but he has played in more than 70 games in only three seasons. He's played 60 or fewer games in seven seasons. He won a championship in 2016 for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Simmons has missed two full seasons as well. His rookie season was delayed for a year because of a foot injury. He missed all of last season after holding out with Philadelphia and suffering a back injury.

