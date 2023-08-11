Who was Tony Parker's wife, Axelle Francine? Looking into personal life of Spur's legend

Tony Parker has long been divorced from his second wife, Axelle Francine, and is now dating 33-year-old French tennis player, Alize Lim. Like the San Antonio Spurs legend, Francine was born and raised in France and used to being in the limelight.

Francine was born on August 6, 1981, in Paris. She showed interest in journalism early on and received a master's degree in journalism and scientific specialization. Professionally, she's built a career in journalism and is known around France for it.

Axelle is also the CEO and founder of Le Petit Med Spa, an establishment specializing in medical spas and skin care.

Parker and Francine met in New York City after the former NBA star divorced his first ex-wife, Eva Longoria. The couple got married in 2014 in the city of San Antonio, where Tony resided during his playing days in the NBA. They have two sons named Josh and Liam.

Francine has a great interest in the fashion industry, which is what inspired her to open a skincare shop. As a journalist, she mainly covers the news events happening in the beauty and fashion worlds. According to sources, Axelle uses French techniques in her makeovers.

On August 2020, Parker announced their split via his Twitter account.

Who is Tony Parker with right now?

Tony Parker is dating Alize Lim, following his divorce from Axelle Francine

Following his divorce from Axelle Francine in 2020, Tony Parker was able to find love once again. The Hall of Fame point guard is currently dating French tennis player Alize Lim. The two started dating back in 2021.

Lim was born on July 13, 1990 and is of Vietnamese descent through her father. She turned professional in 2007. She made it to her first Grand Slam in 2011 in the doubles category, with her partner, Victoria Larrière.

During the 2022 Australian Open, she worked with Eurosport.

In April 2021, Lim posted a photo of her and Parker for the first time, which further confirmed their relationship.

The two haven't decided on marriage yet; however, they look extremely happy together.

