Who are the top 10 players in NBA free agency? Taking a closer look

James Harden and Draymond Green are just two of the high-profile players who make the NBA's 2023 class of free agents so one. Some athletes may have extended their contracts, but various high-leverage, unattached players can still be signed.

Let's look at 10 of the most important players available as part of the NBA's annual free-agency process.

Top 10 free agents of 2023

#10, Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks' future with the Memphis Grizzlies remains uncertain. While he is known for his defensive tenacity, his offensive inconsistency and shot selection have raised questions. After a disappointing shooting season and a confrontation with LeBron James during the playoffs, it is unclear if the Grizzlies will retain him or if another team will take a chance on his potential.

#9, Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma

Although Having a standout season, Kuzma's performance was overshadowed by the Wizards' struggles. Some question if his numbers were merely a result of playing on a losing team.

However, as a versatile power forward with scoring ability and defensive skills, he is expected to attract significant interest in free agency. The decisions made by the new Wizards front office may influence Kuzma's next move.

#8, Fred VanVleet (player option), Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet, a versatile guard, will likely decline his player option, making him an unrestricted free agent. His ability to contribute in multiple areas of the game makes him an attractive target for teams in need of a complementary player alongside a star wing or big.

VanVleet's defensive skills, highlighted by his league-leading deflections per game, further enhance his value.

#7, Austin Reaves (restricted free agent), L.A. Lakers

Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves' breakout season with the Lakers has put him on the radar as a restricted free agent. Despite going undrafted just two years ago, Reaves showcased his scoring ability and impact on the team's performance.

As a versatile wing, his value to the Lakers is evident, and they would be wise to retain him to maintain their competitiveness.

#6, Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant's situation with the Portland Trail Blazers raises interesting questions about the team's direction. Despite Grant's solid performance, the Blazers have struggled defensively and remain far from championship contention.

Intriguing free agents like Grant, who possess multiple skills such as shooting range and versatility, are highly sought by certain NBA teams.

#5, Kevin Love, Miami Heat

Kevin Love, Miami

After being waived by the Cavs, Love was starting for the Eastern Conference champs, ranking third in defensive rebounding percentage in the playoffs and helping turn one game around with three ridiculous outlet passes. He’ll be 35 next season and can be a liability against certain matchups, but he still has some value in a limited role.

#4, Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez's impact on the Milwaukee Bucks cannot be overstated. Playing an important part in helping his team succeed following his return from back surgery garnered Lopez recognition as the Kia Defensive Player of the Year runner-up. While cheaper center options are available, the Bucks would be wise to retain Lopez to maintain their defensive prowess and championship aspirations.

#3, Draymond Green (player option), Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

The choice made by Draymond Green will drastically affect the Golden State Warriors. In terms of sportsmanship, qualities such as superior defensive techniques and a high-level understanding of the game rules are what set players like Green apart.

With the Warriors experiencing defensive struggles, the decision to run it back one more time with Green or explore other options will shape their future.

#2, Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving

Despite occasional off-court controversies, Irving has proven himself as an exceptional scoring point guard and a skilled playmaker. In his brief stint with the Mavericks, he averaged 27.1 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. Although Dallas struggled, the team's net rating improved when Irving played alongside Luka Doncic, making him a valuable asset worth pursuing.

#1, James Harden (player option), Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden takes the top spot for the second consecutive year. Even though they had some challenges during the playoffs, Harden and Joel Embiid's teamwork significantly contributed to the Philadelphia 76ers' victory.

If he were not to pick up his player option, he could become an unrestricted agent, and this would cause many teams looking for roster improvement to express interest.

