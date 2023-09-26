NFL champion Travis Kelce and NBA superstar Paul George don't have a lot in common, but they do share one thing: They are both successful podcasters. Travis and his brother Jason, both NFL players, have started their podcast, named "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce", while Paul George has his own podcast as well, named "Podcast P".

The other thing that these two superstars have in common is that their respective podcasts are produced by the same company, named Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Wave Sports + Entertainment is a company that specialises in creating media brands and podcasts. Per its official website, some of its top brands are 'Benchmob, Buckets, Haymakers, Jukes, Slapshot, Phenoms, Body Talk etc'.

Kelce and George's podcasts are also among the company's top products, attracting thousands of views on YouTube and other platforms.

Travis Kelce is a famous NFL player who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has spent his entire 11-year career with the team and won the Super Bowl twice. He has also been a member of the First-Team All-Pro four times (2016, 2018, 2020, 2022) and has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times (2015-2022).

He was also named to the NFL All-Decade Team (2010-2020).

Paul George, Travis Kelce once engaged in NFL-NBA crossover debate

A few months ago, Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, were wondering whether NFL players would be able to make the difference if they switch to an NBA career, and wanted Paul George to answer that question.

George addressed the issue during his podcast and explained why NBA players would be successful in the NFL, but NFL players would struggle in the NBA.

"I don't think a football player could cross over to the NBA. Our game is completely skilled. For me, I think for NFL guys to be able to play in the league, they gotta be a hell of a shooter, right? Otherwise, we're not gonna guard you. That athleticism, that strength, that means nothing if you can't shoot the ball in our league," George said in his podcast, via Clutchpoints.

"I think there's really good guys that have played both. You think about Julius Peppers, you think about Tony Gonzalez. There are tight ends that have made great transitions, whether it's basketball to football or football to basketball. I'm not saying that guys can't play at a high level, but I think as far as playing in the NBA, I don't think there's a chance.

"Imagine if Bron was in the NFL. Who the f**k is stopping Bron? Imagine Russ (Westbrook). Russ is 6-3, 6-4, built. Fast as s**t. Russ could play safety. I think guys in the NBA could make that transition. I think I could've played wide receiver."

Several NFL players went on to reply to George's comments and share their disagreement with his opinion. Still, it remains hard for this hypothetical question to be answered.