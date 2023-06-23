Who is Victor Wembanyama’s sister, Eve? Exploring relation of 7'5" No.1 pick at 2023 NBA Draft with his sibling

Victor Wembanyama isn't the only one gaining a ton of attention in this year's NBA Draft, as his sister, Eve, has caused some heads to turn. Wemby was joined by his sister and brother in the draft, who accompanied him until he was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the first pick.

She was born on Feb. 10, 2001. Eve is also a basketball star, much like her brother Victor. As a player, she represented France in the 3x3 category on the international stage. Eve helped France win the bronze medal in the FIBA-U16 Women’s European Championship in 2016.

Unlike Victor, she's only 6-foot-1 but is still a skilled basketball player. She also played for the Women's EuroLeague, representing LDLC ASVEL Feminin. She's also famous on Instagram, with 14.9k followers.

Victor Wembanyama's sister is getting a ton of attention

There's no denying that Victor's sister is an attractive woman. After she was seen on national television during the 2023 NBA Draft, fans quickly acknowledged her beauty and shared their thoughts online.

Aside from her beauty, Eve is also a decent ball player. She averaged 6.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season for Monaco.

