Who is Victor Wembanyama’s sister, Eve? Exploring relation of 7'5" No.1 pick at 2023 NBA Draft with his sibling

By Reign Amurao
Modified Jun 23, 2023 01:57 GMT
2023 NBA Draft
Looking at Victor Wembanyama's sister, Eve

Victor Wembanyama isn't the only one gaining a ton of attention in this year's NBA Draft, as his sister, Eve, has caused some heads to turn. Wemby was joined by his sister and brother in the draft, who accompanied him until he was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the first pick.

She was born on Feb. 10, 2001. Eve is also a basketball star, much like her brother Victor. As a player, she represented France in the 3x3 category on the international stage. Eve helped France win the bronze medal in the FIBA-U16 Women’s European Championship in 2016.

Unlike Victor, she's only 6-foot-1 but is still a skilled basketball player. She also played for the Women's EuroLeague, representing LDLC ASVEL Feminin. She's also famous on Instagram, with 14.9k followers.

Victor Wembanyama's sister is getting a ton of attention

There's no denying that Victor's sister is an attractive woman. After she was seen on national television during the 2023 NBA Draft, fans quickly acknowledged her beauty and shared their thoughts online.

Victor Wembanyama’s sister Eve.That’s it. That’s the tweet. I might move back.Not kidding.
The way #JeremySochan hugged Eve Wembanyama - #VictorWembanyama gotta fight him. But I'd do the same Jeremy. I'd do the same.#NBADraft#NBADraft2023 https://t.co/i3PcmJpChz
Just had to check Eve Wembanyama’s age just to make sure 😮‍💨😭
I’ve found her… Eve Wembanyama, will you be my new girlfriend?
The game needs Eve Wembanyama in the WNBA.

Aside from her beauty, Eve is also a decent ball player. She averaged 6.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season for Monaco.

