Who will replace Jalen Rose at ESPN? Looking at substitute candidate to host NBA countdown shows

Jalen Rose was let go by ESPN recently, marking a massive pivot for the network amid widespread layoffs. In addition to Rose, the network also wound up parting ways with NBA programming figures such as Max Kellerman, Jeff Van Gundy and Keyshawn Johnson.

As a result, many fans are wondering what the future holds for ESPN given that the layoffs have left a widespread gap in its programming. With that in mind, let's take a look at the leading candidates to replace Rose on the ESPN Countdown shows prior to NBA games.

According to a report from The NBA Central, Kendrick Perkins is one of the candidates who could replace Rose. The NBA vet has become an ESPN staple in recent years thanks to his hot takes and prior experience in the league.

While he has continued to go viral, fans seemed to have mixed reactions to the news of Perkins potentially replacing Jalen Rose. Time and time again, the 14-year NBA vet has made headlines for controversial takes that rile up the NBA community.

Looking at Kendrick Perkins' recent controversy regarding MVP race

While both Kendrick Perkins and JJ Redick expressed respect for one another during their back and forth, things got heated. At one point, Perkins alleged that the MVP race between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid was largely impacted by Jokic, and many MVP voters being white.

The comments drew Perkins considerable criticism from the NBA community as a whole, including from Charles Barkley. With that said, Perkins' fellow ESPN insider JJ Redick took offense with the comments. He said:

LA Lakers v Denver Nuggets

"What we've just witnessed is the problem with this show where we create narratives that do not exist in reality. The implication, what you are implying that the white voters that vote on NBA are racist, they favor white people, you just said that."

Other potential replacements for Jalen Rose

In addition to Kendrick Perkins, many have speculated that Redick could also be a candidate to replace Jalen Rose, as well as fellow NBA vet Richard Jefferson. While there have been no indications as to which man could potentially fill the seat opposite Mike Greenberg, fans seem to be heavily opinioned on the topic.

On social media, there have been widespread calls for Redick or Jefferson to be the one to replace Rose, rather than Perkins. While Redick often seems to enter conversations on-air with little bias and a very "down the middle" approach, Perkins takes a much more brash approach.

The Ally Challenge - Round 2

From the sounds of things, the analyst to replace Rose could wind up being determined by who ends up filling Jeff Van Gundy's role as a broadcaster. According to reports, both Jefferson and Redick are considered to be favorites to replace Van Gundy on broadcasting games.

As a result, one of the men in line to replace Jalen Rose could be taken out of the running by that opportunity.

Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

