Who won the 2024 NBA All-Star Starry 3-Point Contest? Total points, prize money and more

Damian Lillard defended his NBA All-Star 3-point shootout crown by winning this year’s competition in dramatic fashion. Now playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, “Dame Time” showed that the clutch gene has followed him all the way from Portland. Once he hit the last moneyball for the electrifying win, he quickly pointed to his wrist for his signature celebration.

Lillard had to come from behind for the entire competition to bag another 3-point shootout championship. He had to get to 26 points to qualify for the second round. As the last participant, he had to battle nerves and expectations to tie Karl-Anthony Towns, Trae Young and Tyrese Haliburton.

In the 30-second tiebreaker, he had to rally again to catch up with the early leaders led by Towns who dazzled for 16 points. Just like in the previous round, Damian Lillard came up clutch, hitting the last basket to enter the final round.

The championship round was more of the same incredible shotmaking from “Dame Time." Karl-Anthony Towns started with 24 points. In past years, that might have been enough to pull off the win. Trae Young came in and got the same score as Towns, which set up the stage for Lillard.

Nobody could have scripted it any better as Damian Lillard had 24 points in his second-to-the-last ball. Almost everyone in the arena were on their feet when he grabbed the moneyball. "Dame Time" seemed to breathe a bit deeper before releasing the competition-winning shot.

Lillard beame the first back-to-back winner of the contest since Jason Kapono did it in 2007 and 2008. Only the legendary Larry Bird (1986-88) accomplished a three-peat. He will have a chance to join the iconic Celtic next year.

Damian Lillard is $60,000 richer

As the winner of the 2024 NBA All-Star 3-Point shootout competition, Damian Lillard gets $60K. Trae Young and Karl-Anthony Towns will get $40K. The third-placer earns $25K.

A total of $195K was handed to the winners and participants of the All-Star Starry 3-Point contest.