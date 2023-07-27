Who won the first-ever NBA Game?

The NBA has existed since the mid-1940s and has grown into a global brand, catering to nations that have drawn interest in the sport. Since then, there have been thousands of games played in the 30-team league, so it's difficult to track which teams have gone up against each other.

The first NBA game happened on Nov. 1, 1946, on Canadian grounds when the Toronto Huskies hosted the New York Knickerbockers. The Huskies won the close contest 68-66 at the Maple Leaf Gardens.

75 years ago today, the first game in league history was played between the New York Knickerbockers and the Toronto Huskies. Today, the Knicks and the Toronto Raptors face off at MSG to celebrate the historic day

Many fans were drawn to what the game would look like in a professional setting: 7,090 people were in attendance to watch the game.

Oscar Benjamin "Ossie" Schectman scored the opening basket for the league while playing for the Knicks.

Footage of Schectman's first basket was recorded on video

The Huskies featured a 6-foot-8 center named George Nostrand, and the team used his height as a fun promotional tool. That night, anyone taller than the center was given free admission to the arena.

Nostrand would only end up playing 13 games for Toronto before moving on to Cleveland, Providence and Boston in the succeeding years.

A look at Toronto's history in the NBA

Toronto Raptors Victory Parade & Rally

The Toronto franchise has come a long way in the NBA. Since re-joining the league in 1995, the Toronto Raptors have proven that they belong in the competition.

In 1946, the Huskies participated in the NBA's attempt to start a professional league. They only lasted a year before being disbanded the following summer and didn't make a return back until decades later. Since their participation in '46, the love of the game hasn't withered away for Toronto fans.

In 1995, Toronto made a return to the league as an expansion team. They quickly captured the hearts of Canadian fans when they traded for Vince Carter in 1998 on draft night. With Carter's electrifying moments with the team, they became one of the most exciting teams to watch.

However, Carter's exit wasn't graceful, as the city of Toronto wasn't happy when the superstar gave up on them. Following that, they had a great frontcourt star in Chris Bosh. The team didn't have much success with Bosh at the helm, but he was able to mentor the next star, DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan led the team to multiple playoff appearances but often fell short whenever they played against a LeBron James-led team. The high flyer was traded for Kawhi Leonard in 2018, and it resulted in the team winning their first NBA title.

Since then, though, the Raptors haven't been the same but are trying to get back to winning ways.

