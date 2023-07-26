Which Kentucky Wildcats played for the Sixers and the Knicks? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 26

The NBA Crossover Grid has released its puzzle for July 26. Today is the 28th consecutive day this thrilling game has been made available to fans.

With action in the doldrums due to the offseason, basketball fanatics have been having a blast answering hoop questions.

Here's a look at today’s grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA Crossover Grid @CrossoverGrid



CrossoverGrid.com



Special Category: Kentucky



Special Category: Averaged 20+ PPG, Any Single Season in First 5 Seasons of Career



Retweet or reply with your score! #CrossoverGrid pic.twitter.com/VagchspRKU Day 28 NBA GridSpecial Category: KentuckySpecial Category: Averaged 20+ PPG, Any Single Season in First 5 Seasons of CareerRetweet or reply with your score!

Clues for the July 26 Crossover Grid

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz.

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 3 - Kentucky Wildcats player who also played for the Knicks.

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz.

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 6 - Kentucky Wildcats player who also played for the 76ers.

Grid 7 - Jazz player who averaged at least 20 PPG in his first five seasons.

Grid 8 - Spurs player who averaged at least 20 PPG in his first five seasons.

Grid 9 - Kentucky Wildcats player who averaged at least 20 PPG in his first five NBA seasons.

Rules to remember:

Choose a player for each grid that matches the criteria for that grid's row and column.

You have nine guesses to complete the whole grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess.

A player can only be used once.

Players who played in the NBA, ABA or BAA (inactive or not) are potential answers.

Previous names of franchises will qualify. Seattle SuperSonics players will match for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Jersey Americans, New York Nets, and New Jersey Nets players will match for the Brooklyn Nets.

For player and team grid: a player must have played at least one game (in the regular season or playoffs) for that team.

For team and award grid: The player must have won the award in a season he appeared for that team.

To qualify as winning the NBA Finals for a team, a player must have been on the postseason roster during the title-winning season.

For team and season stat: The player must have recorded the stat while on that team. For players who played on multiple teams in a season, the stat must have been recorded with that team.

NBA Crossover Grid for Day 28

For Grid 3, Julius Randle is perhaps the first name to pop into the mind. The New York Knicks star played one season of college ball in Kentucky.

For Grid 4, Georges Niang is a popular answer. Niang has played for the Philadelphia 76ers over the last two years but spent his previous four years with the Utah Jazz.

Paul Millsap was another player who had stints with the aforementioned teams.

For Grid 5, Bruce Bowen could be the answer. The defensive stalwart won three championships with the San Antonio Spurs from 2001-02 to 2008-09. Before his glory-filled years in Texas, he was with the 76ers for one season in 1999-00.

Tyrese Maxey is the easy answer for Grid 6. The point guard just averaged 20.3 points per game last season. He also spent one year in college with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Here’s the complete July 26 NBA Crossover Grid:

Answers to the July 26 NBA Crossover Grid

Also read: Former Ohio university player BJ Cooper once sent shockwaves after testing positive for pregnancy in a drug test

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!