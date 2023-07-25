Former Ohio university player BJ Cooper once sent shockwaves after testing positive for pregnancy in a drug test

In 2018, BJ Cooper shocked the entire basketball world when FIBA handed out a two-year punishment against him for failing a drug test. The result stunningly revealed that he was pregnant.

The former Ohio basketball star needed to pass a doping test to play for the Bosnian national basketball team as a naturalized player. To the astonishment of the medical team, his urine reportedly had traces of “gHC.” It’s a hormone that women usually produce during pregnancy.

T.E.D.talks @mistaTdavis



DJ: That's wassup Doc



Doctor: And congratulations you're 6 weeks pregnant



DJ: twitter.com/Drumm___/statu… Doctor: Mr. Cooper your urine sample came back and I'd like to inform you that you have passed your drug test.DJ: That's wassup DocDoctor: And congratulations you're 6 weeks pregnantDJ: pic.twitter.com/bwl6NILiCp

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

FIBA investigated and eventually found out that BJ Cooper used a urine sample coming from his girlfriend, who apparently didn’t know she was pregnant. The governing body didn’t hesitate to punish him for two years for committing fraud.

Cooper was only eligible to play again on June 20, 2020.

BJ Cooper wanted to become a Bosnian citizen in 2014. The country named him to its national basketball team that was scheduled to compete in the 2015 EuroBasket qualifications. However, Cooper suddenly left his teammates to attend to a family emergency.

The former Buckeye played for AS Monaco when the failed doping test happened. He returned in 2020 to play for Elan Chalon and then Dorados de Chihuahua. Cooper played next for Dnipro before currently staying with Ironi Ness Ziona.

Like BJ Cooper, a few NBA players have failed drug tests in the past

BJ Cooper wasn’t the only basketball player to fail a drug test. The NBA has had its share of drug failures. Two current players were formerly suspended by the league for violating the anti-drug policy.

Former Atlanta Hawks now Utah Jazz forward John Collins was suspended for 25 games in 2019. His tests showed traces of a banned substance under the league’s steroids and performance-enhancing drugs rule.

Collins had peptide-2, a growth hormone that’s reportedly used by some athletes to gain muscles in a relatively short time. $610,000 was the total amount Collins lost due to the suspension. Considering he only had a $2.7 million salary back then, the fine was a big setback for him.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Hawks big man tested positive for a growth hormone NBA is suspending John Collins 25 games without pay for violating the league’s Anti-Drug policyHawks big man tested positive for a growth hormone pic.twitter.com/TgNbX84HG5

Like BJ Cooper, Deandre Ayton was also caught in the act regarding substance abuse. The NBA also suspended Ayton for 25 games in the same year Collins committed his violation. Ayton forfeited $2.1 million due to his suspension.

The Phoenix Suns center’s test showed diuretic, which is used to hide test results. NBA players with the said substance are considered guilty of taking steroids or performance-enhancing drugs.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



Ayton had 39 double-doubles in his rookie season, a Suns rookie record and the most by any rookie since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015-16 (52). Deandre Ayton is facing a 25-game suspension from the NBA for a violation of the league's drug policy. He is appealing.Ayton had 39 double-doubles in his rookie season, a Suns rookie record and the most by any rookie since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015-16 (52). pic.twitter.com/CsdS7vtQpa

Ayton and Collins’ results, however, paled in comparison to the shock that came out of Cooper’s tests.

Also read: 5 players who tested positive under NBA drug violations code

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!