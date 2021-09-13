Who is the youngest player in the NBA as of September 2021?

Josh Primo, at 18, could be the steal of the NBA draft. As of September 12, Josh Primo will be the youngest player to play in the NBA next season, and is not in the league by default, but by skill. Josh Primo might have landed fortuitously on the right franchise to realize his immense potential.

Josh Primo surprise

One of Jahvon Quinerly's greatest traits is his ability to recognize when his shooters have space. You see it here as Josh Primo's defender comes to help, and gives Primo way too much room for a 38% three point shooter. Quinerly immediately takes advantage. pic.twitter.com/AfOHHNtuF1 — BaumBoards (@BaumBoards) September 11, 2021

It certainly makes sense that Greg Popovich plucked Josh Primo with the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA draft given his approach to player development. Josh Primo is a 6'6" gifted wing out of Canada that won't be 19 until Christmas Eve. He can shoot the three, and with his length, guard the three as well. Not many had Josh Primo going in the first round, and that the San Antonio Spurs drafted the 18 year old simply shows their prioritization of data when evaluating young players. If there is anyone in the league to trust regarding player development, it's definitely Greg Popovich.

Canadian flair

Once Josh Primo got onto the Summer League court, many said the same thing: Josh Primo moved differently. It's the way he handles the ball and drives to the rack. The way he surprises on defense; the way he seems confident in the moment. Players like Josh Primo, because their talent shines regardless of opposition, are the surprise names becoming household in their mentions. Did you see what Josh Primo did last night? Did you see that pass from Josh Primo? Did you see Josh Primo lockdown his opponent? Man, this kid is special, they'll say.

He gets the ball off quick

I just went through every C&S three-point attempt from Josh Primo during Summer League.



The rookie combo guard released the ball in an average of .78 seconds on those shots.



Small sample size but on par with Klay Thompson who takes .79 seconds to get off a triple. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) September 8, 2021

Anytime you're mentioned in the same breath as Klay Thompson in any shooting conversation you're already winning. As the NBA continues a focus on shooting the ball - especially from deep - to have such a quick release is most valuable late in shot clocks and on secondary breaks. Klay Thompson's ability to get the ball off quick has led to him being one of the most trusted shooters in the NBA. Even if Josh Primo is able to scratch a similar surface to Klay Thompson, Greg Popovich has done it again.

Josh Primo and Nike?

Josh Primo recently signed a deal with Nike. As many are aware, Nike has gone after the best talent in the NBA. Josh Primo's star quality in wait is surely the reason Nike has signed him to such a deal despite being relatively unknown.

NBA Summer League

Josh Primo electrified in his Summer League debut. He shot 8-22 -- which he'll obviously improve on, yet scored 21 points in 23 minutes. He also had five rebounds, three assists and three blocks. He is a very active player with a penchant to shoot from the left side of the floor from midrange out to the arc. The rookie out of Alabama has a shot at becoming an NBA star when most are simply thinking of making it into the league. His play has something else to it. Primo averaged just eight points a game at Alabama in 30 games, yet shot it at a 38% clip, and was known as one of the best spot up shooters in the country. That he has more game than just a 3 and D player, and with a name like Josh Primo, many eyes will be on The One.

