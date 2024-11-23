"Whooped our a**" - Alonzo Mourning shares origins of his viral meme from Heat ring night on Shaquille O'Neal's podcast

Former Miami Heat star Alonzo Mourning appeared as a guest on Shaquille O'Neal's show, "The Big Podcast with Shaq." In the newest episode, which dropped Friday, Mourning addressed the origin of his viral bench meme during a game against the Chicago Bulls.

The Heat had just won the 2006 NBA championship and hosted the Bulls in the 2006-07 season opening game. Receiving their championship rings at that time was a momentous occasion for the current champions. However, it didn't go as planned, as they were handed a 108-66 loss.

"Did you see the score?" Mourning said. "We were down 40 against Chicago. We got our a** kicked. That was the next year. (1:13:09)

"It was ring night and we got our a** kicked. We just won a championship, and it was ring night, and they came in and whooped our a**."

Adam Lefkoe, Shaq's co-host, asked Mourning whether he could recall what was going through his mind then. However, the seven-time All-Star couldn't recall what he was thinking because of the emotions of having his championship ring while the Bulls dominated the game.

"I don't remember what I was thinking, but it was a deep thought. Because you think about the emotions in the beginning, 'Hey, I got my ring.' And then we get the thrashing by Chicago."

Shaq finished the game with seven points and five rebounds. Mourning had two rebounds and one point. It was Dwyane Wade who tried his best to put up a fight for Miami with 25 points and three assists.

Alonzo Mourning has high praise for Nikola Jokic

While the modern NBA center plays differently from how Alonzo Mourning and O'Neal used to play, they still recognize a few players who stand out. In the podcast, Mourning spoke highly of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

"I think the Joker has kind of revolutionized our position," Mourning said. "He really has. Because he has incredible touch. The hooks that we had inside, little turnarounds and the up and unders, he's got the footwork and everything, same stuff we used to do."

The Hall of Fame big man recognizes Jokic's occasional shots from beyond the arc. He did note, though, that he makes timely shots as opposed to other players with a "heavy volume of shots."

Mourning criticized big men who rely heavily on their outside shooting. According to him, centers and power forwards who shoot plenty of 3-pointers don't use their size to their full advantage.

