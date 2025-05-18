Why is Aaron Gordon not playing tonight against OKC Thunder in Game 7? Latest injury update for Nuggets breakout star (May 18)

The Denver Nuggets suffered a major blow to their playoff aspirations as Aaron Gordon will likely be sidelined for an extended period. On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania provided a big update on Gordon's status ahead of the Nuggets' Game 7 matchup with the OKC Thunder.
The NBA insider delivered the news on his X account.
"Denver's Aaron Gordon has a Grade 2 hamstring strain and needs several weeks to recover from the injury, sources tell ESPN. The Nuggets' playoff star has been searching for ways to play in today's Game 7 against Oklahoma City, but it is becoming physically improbable to do so," Charania tweeted.
Gordon has been instrumental to Denver's neck-to-neck battle against the Thunder in the West semifinal.
