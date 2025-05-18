  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Aaron Gordon
  • Why is Aaron Gordon not playing tonight against OKC Thunder in Game 7? Latest injury update for Nuggets breakout star (May 18)

Why is Aaron Gordon not playing tonight against OKC Thunder in Game 7? Latest injury update for Nuggets breakout star (May 18)

By Avi Shravan
Modified May 18, 2025 14:27 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Why is Aaron Gordon not playing tonight against OKC Thunder in Game 7? (image credit: IMAGN)

The Denver Nuggets suffered a major blow to their playoff aspirations as Aaron Gordon will likely be sidelined for an extended period. On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania provided a big update on Gordon's status ahead of the Nuggets' Game 7 matchup with the OKC Thunder.

Ad

The NBA insider delivered the news on his X account.

"Denver's Aaron Gordon has a Grade 2 hamstring strain and needs several weeks to recover from the injury, sources tell ESPN. The Nuggets' playoff star has been searching for ways to play in today's Game 7 against Oklahoma City, but it is becoming physically improbable to do so," Charania tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gordon has been instrumental to Denver's neck-to-neck battle against the Thunder in the West semifinal.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications