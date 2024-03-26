Why is Aaron Nesmith not playing tonight? Latest injury update for Pacers forward (March 25) 

The Indiana Pacers won't have Aaron Nesmith as they face the LA Clippers tonight. It's been reported that Nesmith is dealing with a knee injury, but likely won't be out for too long. So far this season, the forward has been available and tonight's game will only be his 10th missed game of the season.

Nesmith has been an excellent source of offense for the Pacers this season. He's improved his game since last year and has also become one of the most efficient players for the team. He's played 63 games so far and is shooting 44% from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-5 forward is the second-best shooter for Indiana.

The Pacers have effectively maximized his availability this season. Whenever he's present, he's been in the spotlight, aside from the stars. Nesmith is consistently getting more than 30 minutes a game, which shows how impactful he has been this season.

According to reports, the forward won't make it for tonight's game as he's dealing with a knee injury. They haven't made any updates on how long he'll be out.

Bennedict Mathurin is also listed as out as he's dealing with a right shoulder labral tear. Other Pacers players listed as questionable are Quenton Jackson, Oscar Tshiebwe and Isaiah Wong. All three of them are questionable with a G-League two-way contract.

What happened to Aaron Nesmith?

Although the knee injury is believed to be nothing major, the Pacers haven't shared when Nesmith will return to the lineup.

Nesmith has been excellent since becoming a part of the starting lineup. The forward has started the last 38 games he's played. Since becoming a starter, the forward has averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. His efficiency has also stood out as the 24-year-old has made 49.8% of his field goals and 44% of his 3s.

Looking at Aaron Nesmith's stats vs LA Clippers

Nesmith had a slow start in his career, which is why he hasn't played against the Clippers as much as the other players. In his career, he's only played the Los Angeles team four times.

During that four-game span, Nesmith has put up 8.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg and 2.0 apg. The best game he's had against the Clippers was on Dec. 31, 2022, when he had 16 points and shot 60% from beyond the arc.