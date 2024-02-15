"Why ain't No. 2 in the game?": Jason "White Chocolate" Williams recounts hilarious Anthony Edwards high school benching

Jason Williams recalled a story about the Minnesota Timberwolves' megastar Anthony Edwards from the latter's time in high school. Williams, one of the flashiest point guards in NBA history, opened up about the first time he coached Edwards. At the time, he was considered one of the best high-school players.

"I was coaching a High School All-Star Game in Atlanta, when he was in high school, his senior year, and I don't know any of these young kids. Jump Ball, Antman is on the bench, I don't kno who Ant is...I swear anybody didn't take two dribbles, I get a tap on my shoulder, it's the director of the whole tournament, 'why ain't No.2 in the game?'" the "White Chocolate" said during an appearance at the OG Show with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller.

"I don't know, is he supposed to be? He is the number one player in the country. And I called a timeout and he went in and he didn't come out the rest of the game."

The superstar guard played high-school basketball at Therrell and Holy Spirit Preparatory School between 2017 and 2019. He then moved to Georgia and spent a season in the NCAA before becoming the No.1 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Jason Williams compares Anthony Edwards to Tracy McGrady

Jason Williams had nothing but high praise for Anthony Edwards during his appearance on "The OGs Show." He even compared him to former superstar Tracy McGrady. Williams even went on to say that Anthony Edwards is an 'even more bouncy' version of Tracy McGrady.

"I see a lot of T-Mac in Ant-Man. Just from the point as, like, It looks so easy to these dudes. It's almost like the normal person is like, 'They're not even trying,' like just think how good they could be if they really tried," Jason Williams said, via Basketball Network.

"That's what I think a lot of people think about T-Mac. Everything was so easy. So I think maybe Ant-Man's a little more bouncy, even though T-Mac had bounce. But more explosive, I think, maybe than T-Mac. But I see a lot of similarities there."

Tracy McGrady spent 16 years in the NBA (1997-2013), and was an All-Star seven years in a row (2001-2007). He was also the scoring champion in consecutive years (2003, 2004).

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards has averages of 26.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists, on 38.5% shooting from beyond the arc. He has appeared in 51 of the Timberwolves' 54 games this season.

Minnesota has the best record in the Western Conference with 38 wins and 16 losses. Two-and-a-half games separate the Timberwolves from the reigning champion Denver Nuggets (36-19), who are fourth. In between them is the OKC Thunder (37-17) and the LA Clippers (36-17) respectively.