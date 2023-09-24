Allen Iverson was one of the most iconic NBA stars from the late 90s to the mid-2000s, especially when he was with Philadephia 76ers. His mesmerizing technique in the game and style made him both a basketball and a cultural icon. This also allowed him to earn plenty of different nicknames bestowed by fans and the media.

However, long before he made it into the league, Iverson had one nickname that was given by his mother when he was a child, “Bubba Chuck.”

The source of this name is quite endearing. In 2022, he shared why his mom called Bubba Chuck in Kevin Hart's show, “Cold as Balls.”

According to Iverson (8:25 minute mark of the video), he had two uncles named Bubba and Chuck. Once, both were arguing over what nickname to give him. At some point, his mom, Ann Iverson, stepped in and decided that he should just be named Bubba Chuck.

Iverson recalled the situation fondly, and Hart joked about how neither one of those names would be something to call a boy. He added what it would look like if Bubba and Chuck walked into the room at that moment.

Iverson responded that Bubba couldn’t walk into the room anymore as he was dead. He further stated that only uncle Chuck is still alive, which might be why people now call him Chuck instead of Bubba Chuck.

Allen Iverson also had other iconic nicknames

Just like any other great player, Allen Iverson deserved to have equally great nicknames associated with him. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was commonly called “AI,” which was his initials.

He was also called “Third Degree,” although the actual source for this nickname is unclear.

Iverson was also known as “Jewelz,” the name he used when he released the rap single “40 Bars.”

However, the most famous nickname for Iverson is perhaps “The Answer.” The source for this nickname is also unclear, but it could be because of Iverson’s shoes with Reebok. His first signature shoe was The Question, but every single one after that was known as The Answer.

