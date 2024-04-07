Why is Amen Thompson ejected from game? Rockets forward altercation vs Mavericks explored

Houston Rockets rookie Amen Thompson saw an early exit against the Dallas Mavericks. The first-year player was assessed a flagrant 2 following a scuffle with Maxi Kleber.

In the play, Thompson and Kleber got their arms tangled up under the rim. Both players tried breaking free, but the rookie ended up losing his cool. Amen Thompson hit Kleber in the face with an elbow before shoving him.

Thompson ended up just playing seven minutes in the matchup against the Mavericks. In that time, he managed a stat line of five points, three rebounds and three assists.

This matchup with the Mavericks is important for the Rockets, as they are battling to sneak into the play-in tournament. With a handful of games left, Houston mathmatically still hasn't been ruled out. They trail the 10th-placed Golden State Warriors by four games.

Following the ejection, the Rockets will have to try and compete without one of their most versatile young players.

Losing Amen Thompson is a big loss for the Houston Rockets

Losing Amen Thompson minutes into the game is a big blow for the Houston Rockets. While his rookie season started off with injury, the versatile guard has come into his own as of late.

The Rockets selected Thompson with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft. He was a highly touted prospect because of his all-around game and great athleticism. After performing well in the G-League following an ankle injury, Thompson has become a key player for the Rockets.

Because of his unique skill set, Houston has put the rookie guard in their starting lineup. He's peformed well for them in their recent stretch as they attempt to chase the Golden State Warriors in the standings. Over his last 10 games, Amen Thompson is posting averages of 13.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals.

Following this ejection, the Rockets will have to rely on their veterans to help take down Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Jeff Green and Reggie Bullock are two players who have taken some of the forward minutes after Thompson was ejected. Fellow rookie standout Cam Whitmore is another option for the Rockets off the bench.

Thompson has played in a total of 57 games in his first NBA season. In that time, he's averaged 9.2 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 2.4 APG. As of now, the league has not said anything in regards to a fine or suspenion for this play. That said, it is something they could give a second look in the coming days.