Why is Andrew Wiggins away from Warriors squad? A timeline of former All-Star's travails since winning 2022 NBA title

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins hasn't been with the team for a few days and rumors have started circulating. This isn't Wiggins' first time being away from the team due to personal reasons. But fans want to know why the Canadian star isn't with the team.

The Warriors had acquired Wiggins through a trade in 2020. That was the season the team was recovering from the departure of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson's injury. Since joining the team, he became an All-Star for the first time and won the title in 2022.

After the team won the title, fans expected Wiggins to take over and be the Warriors' next star. However, his numbers during the 2022-23 season were similar to what he had the season prior. Additionally, he had to leave the team for a while last season to tend to a family matter.

There were rumors that Wiggins found out that his girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, was allegedly cheating on him with his best friend. Further, rumors suggested that the NBA star reportedly discovered this on Valentine's Day, the first day of his prolonged absence last season.

Johnson shut down the rumors on X.

It was later revealed that his father, Mitchell, had been dealing with a serious health condition.

Because of this, the Warriors forward missed the final 25 games of the season. Luckily for the team, he was back before the postseason started. Wiggins also had a chance to play during the playoffs, which was more important for the team.

Why is Andrew Wiggins away from the team this time around?

Andrew Wiggins has left the Warriors to be with his family again. He took a leave of absence after missing a few games due to personal matters. At the start, Wiggins' camp didn't specify why the forward was absent.

The Athletic's Shams Charania gave an update earlier about Wiggins' absence.

"I'm told Andrew Wiggins is dealing and tending to a serious family matter right now, and the Warriors are giving him his space, they're giving him his time," the NBA insider said.

The Warriors hope the forward will reunite with the team before the season ends. Golden State is tenth in the standings and will need the contributions of Wiggins, especially in the play-in tournament.

