Why is Anthony Edwards changing his jersey number from 1 to 5 next season?

Anthony Edwards announced earlier this month that he will change his jersey number from one to five next season. Edwards explained it as a way to "honor his family" but never discussed the real reason for the change.

In a recent video uploaded on The Rally's X page, Shams Charania finally has an answer to why Edwards will change his jersey number next season. It was the Minnesota Timberwolves star's way of honoring his mother and grandmother who both died on the fifth of the month.

"He's playing for something larger this season," Charania said. "I'm told it's a family number that signifies three different things. His grandmother passed away on the fifth of the month, his mother also passed away on the 5th of the month, and Anthony Edwards himself was born on the fifth of the month."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards wore No. 1 in his first three NBA seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Edwards used the No. 5 jersey at all levels of basketball before becoming a professional. He wanted to wear the No. 5 jersey in Minnesota but Malik Beasley was using it.

When Beasley was traded to the Utah Jazz last summer, Kyle Anderson wore the No. 5 jersey after signing with the team in free agency. Anderson agreed to change numbers next season to accommodate Edwards, who was the team's best player last season.

Edwards' business manager and longtime friend Justin Holland told Shams Charania of The Athletic that Timberwolves fans are going to see the "real" Ant-Man next season.

"He's already a player that has confidence, but I think you’ll see a little step up in his swagger with the No. 5 on his chest," Holland said.

Also Read: "We're still taking applications" - Steph Curry's once had an epic response to DeMarcus Cousins' third 'Splash Brother' claim

Anthony Edwards leads Team USA to the next round at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Anthony Edwards playing for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Anthony Edwards had a pretty solid performance for Team USA in their first two wins at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Edwards had 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the win over New Zealand and scored 13 points in the win over Greece.

The 22-year-old star had his best game in Team USA's win against Jordan on Wednesday. He finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists. The Americans have made it to the second round and will look to qualify for the knockout stages.

Team USA is in Group J with Greece, Montenegro and Lithuania. They will face Montenegro on Friday and Lithuania on Sunday.

Also Read: "All that cheerleading on the sidelines getting to his head" - Drake trolled for calling out Noah Lyles over World Champion controversy

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)