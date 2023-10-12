Why was arrest warrant issued for Miles Bridges? Looking at Hornets star's involvement in domestic violence case 

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has not played in an NBA game since the 2021-22 season. He was arrested in June 2022 and sentenced to three years of probation in November after allegedly assaulting his partner, Mychelle Johnson, in front of their children. Afterward, the league pursued its own investigation into the matter.

The league decided that Bridges would serve a 30-game suspension. Because he missed all of last year, it was considered that he had already served two-thirds of the suspension. As such, he will be suspended for the first 10 games of the upcoming campaign as well as this preseason.

At least, that was the plan. A new development in his domestic violence case has occurred which led to an arrest warrant being issued for Bridges. The warrant is not due to a new incident; it is still related to Bridges' prior case.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

According to a news article by Jessica Allen on the WSOC-TV website wsoctv.com, this warrant comes after Miles Bridges violated a protective order. The report said Bridges allegedly smashed the windshield of his partner's car in January. By being in her vicinity, Bridges violated the parameters of the protective order that the court issued.

Fans have yet to hear the league's response to this new development. Although, it is safe to assume that it will not be a positive one. Hornets supporters might have to sit through another difficult season, especially after Kai Jones requested a trade and was subsequently waived by the team.

Looking at Miles Bridges' career

Miles Bridges was drafted by the LA Clippers in the 2018 draft and was subsequently traded to the Charlotte Hornets for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. During his rookie season, he averaged 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

In 2020, he displayed great promise after he won the Rising Stars MVP Award in the annual Team USA vs. Team World game. He lived up to the award by steadily raising his averages in most major statistical categories every year.

In the 2021-22 season, he had a breakout year paired with star point guard LaMelo Ball. His scoring average climbed from 12.7 to 20.2 ppg. He also averaged a career-high of 3.8 apg and 7.0 rpg.

Based on these numbers, it looked like the Hornets had found a star duo in Ball and Bridges. However, Bridges missed the entire season due to his legal issues and LaMelo Ball suffered several injuries in the 2022-23 season.

Despite the issues he is facing off the court, Bridges was signed to a one-year contract extension by the Hornets. Afterward, he apologized to his fans and his family and said that he was going to work on becoming a better person.