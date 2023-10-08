Why is Austin Rivers not on an NBA team for 2023-24 season? Taking closer look at 11-year veteran's contract situation

Austin Rivers has played for seven teams in his career, which has spanned 11 seasons, but why is he not on an NBA team for this season?

For starters, Rivers' statistical production has dipped steadily since 2017-18, following the success he had in his final two seasons with the LA Clippers.

As his playing time went down, so too did his scoring average, including his shooting efficiency. Besides his offense, Austin Rivers is not known for being a defensive stopper.

Last season, with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he averaged a career-low 4.9 points per game (43.5% shooting, including 35.0% from 3-point range) in 52 games. In the previous season (2021-22) with the Denver Nuggets, he put up 6.0 ppg (41.7% shooting, including 34.2% from 3-point range) in 67 games.

Selected as the 10th pick in the 2012 draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, Austin Rivers averaged 8.5 ppg (41.9% shooting, including 34.9% from 3-point range).

Rivers played for seven teams (Pelicans, Clippers, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Nuggets and Timberwolves).

In his four seasons with the Clippers, he averaged 11.1 ppg (43.3% shooting, including 36.1% from 3-point range) and 2.5 assists per game. Rivers lasted the most with the Clippers compared to the other teams he played for in his career.

His numbers soon went down after his Clippers' tenure, especially in his last two seasons in the league.

Austin Rivers talks about his reaction to watching the Denver Nuggets play in the 2023 NBA Finals

When the Denver Nuggets were up against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals, Rivers talked about being "salty" in watching them play, as per his "Off Guard with Austin Rivers" podcast.

"It bothers me that they are in the Finals, yes," Rivers said. "It bothers me that I didn't get to play with Jamal (Murray). It bothers me that, like, everyone now is like, 'Oh, they have this complete roster.' No, they f***ing don't. They have seven guys that they play.

"They don't even play a full roster. They're not even playing a full team right now. ... I'm bitter. I'm salty. I am all of that in between. I don't like ... the only reason that I'm happy is because I'm good friends with Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr., and I'm happy that they are in the finals."

During the 2021 playoffs, Rivers averaged 9.2 ppg (43.5% shooting, including 41.3% from 3-point range) for the Nuggets. Meanwhile, he averaged 4.2 ppg (44.4% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range) in the 2022 postseason.

It remains to be seen if Austin Rivers will ever return to the NBA following his final season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.