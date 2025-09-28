"Why are they both biting their lower lips?" - NBA fans react to Michael Jordan and Cooper Flagg sharing heartfelt moment at Ryder Cup

With less than a week before training camp, Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg linked up with Michael Jordan in New York. Flagg and Jordan were among many athletes and celebrities at the 2025 Ryder Cup held at the Bethpage Black Course in Long Island on Saturday. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Mavs' account shared Flagg and Jordan dapping up as spectators look on at the past and future of the NBA. Jordan played from 1984 to 2002, cementing himself as The GOAT with the Chicago Bulls. He's an avid golfer and owns one of the most prestigious golf clubs in the United States. On the other hand, Flagg is entering the first season of his NBA career after a standout freshman year at Duke. He's expected to help the Mavericks contend in a loaded Western Conference, alongside Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson. Kyrie Irving is currently out with a knee injury, but there's a chance he'll return late in the season. The link-up between Michael Jordan and Cooper Flagg received a lot of reactions on social media. Some were positive, while others couldn't help but notice the small things.Here are some of the reactions on X: Justin Lenzer @Just_in_2winLINKWhy are they both biting their lower lips?Jaspe @rfngljaspeLINKThe past and future of basketball meeting on a golf course, iconic handshake energy.TdotJohn @TdotJohnLINKMike siphoning his youthful energyTravis Hodges @travis_m_hodgesLINKThe GOAT &amp; The Maine Event. So happy that Cooper got this opportunity.Jaye Kelley @JayeKelzLINKCooper was a junior in HS a couple of years ago and now he getting respect from MJ.Jahmeir D. ✭ @JDCowboys2LINKNew Balance better treat that boy right, MJ already making moves 😭Cooper Flagg has only a few days left in his offseason before joining the Dallas Mavericks and flying to Vancouver to open training camp on Sept. 30. The Mavericks will be in Canada for four days before returning to Dallas. They will open their preseason at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Oct. 6 against the defending NBA champions, the OKC Thunder. Cooper Flagg signed with New Balance, not Air JordanCooper Flagg signed with New Balance, not Air Jordan. (Photo: IMAGN)While some fans might think Cooper Flagg is signed to Air Jordan or even Nike, he has had a multi-year deal with New Balance since August 2024. He's part of a wave of basketball stars to join the brand, including Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Tyrese Maxey, Zach LaVine, Darius Garland, Dejounte Murray and Cameron Brink. Speaking to Complex back in July, Flagg explained why he chose to sign with New Balance rather than the big brands like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour or Air Jordan. &quot;New Balance came to me with a really good pitch and a vision for me,&quot; Flagg said, according to Sports Illustrated. &quot;I saw myself and the culture and the community and everything like that that New Balance is about it. I think it also goes into how good the sneakers look and everything like that.&quot;Flagg's contract with New Balance is reportedly for five years. The deal allowed the player to wear his shoes even though Duke was a Nike-sponsored program.