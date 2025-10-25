  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "Why the Bron Body Language Experts Quiet": Lakers Fans React as LeBron James Flips Narratives by Celebrating Luka Doncic

"Why the Bron Body Language Experts Quiet": Lakers Fans React as LeBron James Flips Narratives by Celebrating Luka Doncic

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 25, 2025 13:58 GMT
&quot;Why the Bron Body Language Experts Quiet&quot;: Lakers Fans React as LeBron James Flips Narratives by Celebrating Luka Doncic (Image Source: IMAGN)
"Why the Bron Body Language Experts Quiet": Lakers Fans React as LeBron James Flips Narratives by Celebrating Luka Doncic (Image Source: IMAGN)

LeBron James has remained in the spotlight despite being on the bench for the opening two games as he recovers from sciatica. The Lakers superstar's composed and quiet behavior in Tuesday's loss to the Warriors didn't go unnoticed, and many questioned his will to be with the Lakers.

Ad

Naysayers cited reports on James asking for a trade at the deadline to back their assessment of his "body language." On Friday, the 40-year-old completely flipped the script.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

LeBron James was super-engaged on the bench and celebrated co-star Luka Doncic, who dropped 49 points and led LA to a 128-110 win over the Timberwolves.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Many Lakers fans who believed James was nitpicked on, got the perfect opportunity to clap back at his critics on X. Here are some of the best reactions:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

On Wednesday, Lakers coach JJ Redick also debunked any doubts regarding LeBron James' involvement with the team. Redick shared with the media that James was actively participating in film and going back and forth with him over schemes. He said the 40-year-old helped break down things for his teammates after a worrying loss to Golden State on opening night.

Lakers' ceiling with Luka Doncic could quash chances of LeBron James potentially leaving

The Lakers showcased their ceiling on Friday without James. Some saw it coming, but a lackluster preseason and an opening night loss to the Warriors left many concerned about the team's success rate without the 40-year-old.

Ad

However, the rest of the locker room outside of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves finally showed up against the Timberwolves, giving LA plenty of hope. While Doncic and Reaves had 49 and 25 points, respectively, Rui Hachimura joined the party with 23 and Deandre Ayton cruised to a 15-point night.

The others had games that carried an impact beyond the box score. Marcus Smart and Jarred Vanderbilt, in particular, bolstered the Lakers' defense, playing key roles in limiting Minnesota to 110 points.

Ad

It is what JJ Redick and his staff possibly hoped for as LeBron James takes his time recovering from sciatica. It could very well motivate the superstar to stay after reports suggested he would "evaluate" the Lakers during his time on the sidelines.

Should they struggle, he would eventually consider his options to have a realistic chance of competing for a championship this season.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications