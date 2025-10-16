  • home icon
Why is Bronny James not playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Reason behind Lakers guard's absence revealed (Oct. 15)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 16, 2025 01:52 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Why is Bronny James not playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Reason behind Lakers guard's absence revealed (Oct. 15).

Bronny James was ruled out of the LA Lakers' penultimate preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters before tipoff, Lakers coach JJ Redick announced that Bronny tweaked his ankle during Tuesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns.

As a result, LeBron James' son was sidelined for the Mavericks game due to an ankle sprain. Redick did not provide an update on the severity of the injury, nor did the Lakers coach comment on the young guard's potential return timeline. The Lakers will face the Sacramento Kings in their final tuneup game on Friday before tipping off their regular-season campaign on Oct. 21.

Bronny James came off the bench against the Suns and saw a major bump in his minutes. The former USC guard delivered an all-around performance, but his cold streak from beyond the arc continued.

He finished the game with seven points on 3-of-8 shooting, including 0-of-2 from 3-point range. The former No. 55 pick also recorded four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes.

The 6-foot-3 guard played in all four previous preseason games but failed to impress onlookers. His shooting woes were conspicuous, while turnovers (eight) remained a problem. Bronny averages 6.7 points on 25% shooting from the floor. He has converted just seven of his 28 field-goal attempts, including 2-of-13 from 3-point range through four contests.

LA Lakers starting lineup vs. Dallas Mavericks (Oct. 15)

Lakers coach JJ Redick announced the team's starting lineup over an hour before tip-off against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Apart from Bronny James, superstar Luka Doncic was also ruled out of the contest owing to rest, as the Slovenian point guard made his preseason debut for the Lakers on Tuesday.

All of the Lakers' starters who played against the Suns on Tuesday were rested for the game against the Mavericks. As a result, the Purple and Gold's starting five consisted of Dalton Knecht, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes and Gabe Vincent.

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
