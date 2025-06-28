"Why do the Chicago Bulls hate draft capital?" - NBA fans react to Lonzo Ball joining Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro

On Saturday, the Chicago Bulls finalized a trade sending Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro. Although the team opted to hold on to Ball at the trade deadline despite reports that both he and Coby White were drawing considerable interest, after signing ball to a two-year extension, the team has now shipped him to Cleveland in a one-for-one swap.
From the looks of things, Chicago Bulls fans aren't pleased. In response to the trade, many fans questioned why the Bulls front office opted to trade Ball for Okoro, but declined to trade Ball for a first-round pick at the deadline.
Plenty of other fans don't see the vision either:
