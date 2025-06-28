"Why do the Chicago Bulls hate draft capital?" - NBA fans react to Lonzo Ball joining Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro

On Saturday, the Chicago Bulls finalized a trade sending Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro. Although the team opted to hold on to Ball at the trade deadline despite reports that both he and Coby White were drawing considerable interest, after signing ball to a two-year extension, the team has now shipped him to Cleveland in a one-for-one swap.

From the looks of things, Chicago Bulls fans aren't pleased. In response to the trade, many fans questioned why the Bulls front office opted to trade Ball for Okoro, but declined to trade Ball for a first-round pick at the deadline.

Betsey @Betseycashmoney LINK And again, no picks????? Why do the Chicago Bulls hate draft capital so much?????????

hartxx @luvhartxx LINK bulls gm must be allergic to getting draft picks

Plenty of other fans don't see the vision either:

Coach Rome @Rome_Beast LINK what do the bulls gain from dat

7 @ChetGotNext LINK Cavs hit a lick

MFFL Nation @NationMffl LINK Worse than the Caruso trade for Chicago…

