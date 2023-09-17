Why did Clippers wrap up James Harden trade talks? What we know about LA's decision so far

James Harden is one of the best players to have played in the NBA, averaging 24.7 points per game (44.2% shooting, including 36.3% from 3-point range), 7.0 assists, and 5.6 rebounds.

However, his recent production with the Philadelphia 76ers has seen a decrease from his usual all-star numbers. In the 2022-23 season, Harden averaged 21.0 points per game (44.1% shooting, including 38.5% from 3-point range), 10.7 assists, and 6.1 rebounds.

Following a disappointing second-round exit in the 2023 playoffs, Harden requested a trade out of Philadelphia. Upon request, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 10-time all-star prefers to land with the LA Clippers. Despite this preference, ESPN's Brian Windhorst gave the latest update on the situation, as per ESPN's "The Hoop Collective."

"The [Clippers] tried to trade for James Harden," Windhorst said, "and that deal didn't happen. And from what I understand, it was the Clippers who said, 'Okay, there's no deal here. We're gonna move on.' And while I assume that they could certainly make a deal midseason, I assume that this is what they're gonna go with."

It is still unknown what kind of deal was being worked on by both parties before the deal fell through. With the 2023-24 regular season approaching, James will be reporting to the Sixers' training camp in preparation.

Looking at the reason behind the LA Clippers' decision to end trade talks involving James Harden

The possible acquisition of James would have been an incredible move to pull off. A team-up of Harden alongside Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would have been worth watching. Further, this would mean a reunion for Harden's former Thunder and Rockets teammate, Russell Westbrook.

However, at the time that trade talks were still at play, James was in the limelight for his comments on the President of Basketball Operations of the Philadelphia 76ers, Daryl Morey. This created more complications between the two parties, highlighting Harden's lack of interest in continuing to play for the organization.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said, "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Harden had directly commented on Morey during his promotional tour with Adidas in China.

Regarding a possible trade package, although there were only talks at the time, many believed numerous pieces were going to be moved to make the trade possible. It is still unknown if the Sixers were not pleased with the pieces the Clippers were willing to let go for the acquisition of Harden.

Despite the double-double averages in his numbers last season, Harden seems to have lost a step of his former All-Star self after his hamstring injury. His dip in numbers following this incident adds salt to the wound.

The Sixers guard who is 34 years old has a lot left in the tank to showcase on the court. He will just have to settle for playing for his current team as of now.