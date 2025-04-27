Detroit Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff was visibly frustrated after the final buzzer of Sunday's Game 4 against the New York Knicks. New York escaped with a 94-93 win to take the 3-1 series lead and can close the series at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Ad

However, their victory is mired in controversy after the officials appeared to miss a call on the final play. Pistons wing Tim Hardaway Jr. recovered a loose ball in the corner and had a chance to hit the game-winner.

He pump-faked instead of launching a shot immediately, causing Josh Hart to jump. Hardaway Jr. attempted his shot while visibly drawing contact with Hart. His shot went wide, but the refs didn't blow their whistles despite the events.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This caused the Pistons coach to march onto the court, visibly frustrated at the no-call.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the postgame press conference, Bickerstaff maintained that Hardaway Jr. was fouled on the final play despite lacking a whistle.

"The guy leaves his feet, there's contact on Tim Hardaway's jumpshot," Bickerstaff said. "I don't know any other way around it, there's contact on his jumpshot. The guy leave's his feet, he's at Timmy's mercy. I repeat, there's contact on his jumpshot."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fans will find out if JB Bickerstaff is right when the NBA releases this game's L2M (last two minutes) report.

JB Bickerstaff claims there's a disparity in calls against Cade Cunningham

In the same postgame press conference, a reporter asked JB Bickerstaff why it was so hard to close out games in the postseason. In his question, the reporter also asked if it was because the referees called the games differently.

Ad

This prompted the Pistons coach to point out that postseason games are more physical, at least for some people. He used Cade Cunningham as an example, saying that the All-Star guard doesn't get as many calls despite his aggression in attacking the lane.

"It's a little surprising that he doesn't get to the free throw line more," Bicklerstaff said. "I think he's referee'd different cause he's a big guard."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

By the numbers, JB Bickerstaff's claim is only partially true. Cunningham averaged 5.3 free-throw attempts per game. In Game 1, he was right on par, having been awarded five free throws.

In Game 2, he was sent to the stripe several times, attempting 12 free throws. Then, in Games 3 and 4, he only had three and four attempts, respectively.

Of course, these stats don't reflect the physicality of the postseason and the times refs opt to hold the whistle.

Also read: Watch: Jalen Brunson's father Rick argues with Cade Cunningham as things get chippy between PGs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Miguel de Guzman Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.



For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.



For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.



Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games. Know More