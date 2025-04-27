Detroit Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff was visibly frustrated after the final buzzer of Sunday's Game 4 against the New York Knicks. New York escaped with a 94-93 win to take the 3-1 series lead and can close the series at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.
However, their victory is mired in controversy after the officials appeared to miss a call on the final play. Pistons wing Tim Hardaway Jr. recovered a loose ball in the corner and had a chance to hit the game-winner.
He pump-faked instead of launching a shot immediately, causing Josh Hart to jump. Hardaway Jr. attempted his shot while visibly drawing contact with Hart. His shot went wide, but the refs didn't blow their whistles despite the events.
This caused the Pistons coach to march onto the court, visibly frustrated at the no-call.
During the postgame press conference, Bickerstaff maintained that Hardaway Jr. was fouled on the final play despite lacking a whistle.
"The guy leaves his feet, there's contact on Tim Hardaway's jumpshot," Bickerstaff said. "I don't know any other way around it, there's contact on his jumpshot. The guy leave's his feet, he's at Timmy's mercy. I repeat, there's contact on his jumpshot."
The fans will find out if JB Bickerstaff is right when the NBA releases this game's L2M (last two minutes) report.
JB Bickerstaff claims there's a disparity in calls against Cade Cunningham
In the same postgame press conference, a reporter asked JB Bickerstaff why it was so hard to close out games in the postseason. In his question, the reporter also asked if it was because the referees called the games differently.
This prompted the Pistons coach to point out that postseason games are more physical, at least for some people. He used Cade Cunningham as an example, saying that the All-Star guard doesn't get as many calls despite his aggression in attacking the lane.
"It's a little surprising that he doesn't get to the free throw line more," Bicklerstaff said. "I think he's referee'd different cause he's a big guard."
By the numbers, JB Bickerstaff's claim is only partially true. Cunningham averaged 5.3 free-throw attempts per game. In Game 1, he was right on par, having been awarded five free throws.
In Game 2, he was sent to the stripe several times, attempting 12 free throws. Then, in Games 3 and 4, he only had three and four attempts, respectively.
Of course, these stats don't reflect the physicality of the postseason and the times refs opt to hold the whistle.
