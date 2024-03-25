Why is D'Angelo Russell not playing tonight? Latest update on former All-Star’s absence vs Pacers (March 24)

D'Angelo Russell will not play Sunday night's home contest for the LA Lakers against the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers' season 3-point shooting leader has been ruled out as a late scratch, citing non-Covid illness. Russell wasn't on the Lakers' injury report before he got ruled out hours before tipoff.

The former All-Star's loss is a significant blow to LA's hopes of winning against the in-form Pacers. Indiana is coming off a 123-111 win over the Golden State Warriors. The Pacers' defense has been clicking lately, and that's where the Lakers could miss Russell's 3-point shooting and playmaking.

He's been excellent as a secondary ball-handler and floor-spacer for LA amid its surge offensively. Since the All-Star break, the Lakers are sixth in the league on offense with a 117.8 rating. Russell has averaged 20.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 14 games during that stretch. He's shot on 47/44/81 splits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Russell's shooting 42.3% on 3s on 6.8 attempts on the season. It's a career-high mark for the veteran point guard.

Who will replace D'Angelo Russell in LA Lakers' starting lineup?

D'Angelo Russell's absence could see Spencer Dinwiddie make his second start for the LA Lakers. Cam Reddish is another option the Lakers could go with for defensive purposes. Both players provide length on the perimeter and can be disruptive as on-ball defenders. With the Lakers facing one of the best point guards in Tyrese Haliburton, starting Dinwiddie or Reddish could help them hold up well defensively.

When will D'Angelo Russell return?

Russell isn’t injured, and it's only an illness, meaning it may not be a long-term issue. He could return to the lineup as soon as the Lakers' next game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum.

D'Angelo Russell breaks Lakers' 3-point shooting record

D'Angelo Russell's formidable shooting season with the Lakers has seen him break a 29-year-old 3-point shooting record set by Nick Van Exel for the Purple and Gold. Russell has hit 187 3s, the most for a Lakers player in a season. Exel held the record with 183 triples back in 1994-95.

Russell could have 11 more games to extend his tally and become the first Lakers player to hit 200 3s in a year. He's come a long way in his second stint with the franchise, playing through murmurs about a possible departure at the trade deadline to playing winning basketball.

The Lakers haven't had a better third option next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis since 2019 than Russell. He could be decisive in the playoffs if the Lakers make the postseason.