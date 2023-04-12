Why is DeMarcus Cousins not in the NBA? Puerto Rico move explored

Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is taking his talents to Puerto Rico. Cousins signed a contract with the Guaynabo Mets of the United State territory's professional basketball league, Baloncesto Superior Nacional, on Tuesday.

Mets co-owner Marc Grossman welcomed Cousins to "basketball-crazy" Puerto Rico. Grossman praised the 32-year-old big man for playing outside the NBA despite having the talent to be in the league.

"DeMarcus is one of the best basketball players of his generation, and from a talent standpoint, he will be one of the best to ever play in the BSN," Grossman said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"His ability to shoot and stretch the floor should be a great fit for the BSN's fast-paced style of play. We're excited to introduce him to Guaynabo and our fans."

DeMarcus Cousins will not be the first NBA player to take his talents to Puerto Rico. Former players who played at the Baloncesto Superior Nacional include J.J. Barea, Carlos Arroyo, Renaldo Balkman, O.J. Mayo, Terrence Jones, Michael Beasley, Mario Chalmers and Kenneth Faried.

Also Read: "All time bad take" - Stephen A. Smith ridiculed for calling for Ja Morant to replace Elvis Presley as the face of Memphis

Why is DeMarcus Cousins not in the NBA?

DeMarcus Cousins playing for the Sacramento Kings

DeMarcus Cousins played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets last season. Cousins started last year for the Bucks, but was waived after playing 17 games in Milwaukee. He went on to sign with the Nuggets for the rest of the season, backing up Nikola Jokic.

But why did Cousins remain unsigned this season? He averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 48 games last season. He was a capable backup for Jokic and could have done the same for other teams.

In an interview on SiriusXM Radio late last month, Cousins was baffled as to why he's not getting a call from NBA teams.

"I've asked many questions," Cousins said. "I've reached out to former teams. I kind of get sugar coated answers. I can never really get the raw honest truth. I've struggled with that as well. I would love to get a real answer."

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



DeMarcus Cousins joined



Now you can listen AND watch JT & EJ - watch them live now till 7p ET on the



app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 “I can never really get the raw honest truth”.DeMarcus Cousins joined @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 and talked about his desire to play in the NBA again.Now you can listen AND watch JT & EJ - watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App “I can never really get the raw honest truth”. DeMarcus Cousins joined @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 and talked about his desire to play in the NBA again. Now you can listen AND watch JT & EJ - watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App 👇📱💻📺 app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 https://t.co/RcxwnA6nRB

Golden State Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers revealed earlier in the season that Cousins called him and asked why he's not getting signed by NBA teams. Myers explained in his appearance on the "All The Smoke" podcast that teams are afraid of how Cousins will act during the season.

"DeMarcus called me a month ago and he said, 'Why am I not in the NBA?'" Myers said. "And I said, 'You want that answer? … Because people are afraid of how you're going to act.' And he's like 'Why?' And I said, 'Well, whatever the reason is, it's here now.'

"And I like DeMarcus. You guys may know him. He's just, I can't blame him for him because of all he's been through."

Also Read: "I don't know how he does it" - LeBron James once tried to motivate his teammates with $10,000 Apple watch, but it turned out to be in vain

Poll : 0 votes