Why is Derrick White ruled out against Minnesota Timberwolves? Reason behind Boston Celtics guard's absence explored

Derrick White remains out for the Boston Celtics as he continues to take care of his newborn second child. The guard will miss his second straight game for the Celtics ahead of their Monday night road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

White already missed Boston's Friday night NBA In-Season Tournament matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Interestingly enough, the Celtics initially listed White as "probable" against the Timberwolves, hoping he could make it in time in Minneapolis.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe revealed earlier Monday on X that White was absent during the morning shootaround but added that he "could be with the team for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves."

However, moments later, John Karalis of the Boston Sports Journal shut down the possibility of White making a quick return from his family matters.

Karalis said via X:

"Derrick White is out tonight. Looks like he's not going to make it in time."

White, though, is expected to return on Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics battle the Philadelphia 76ers.

Derrick White is not the only Boston Celtics player out

While Derrick White is set to miss out, John Karalis also provided an update on three Celtics players in the injury bay, with one of them ruled inactive.

Karalis also announced that Neemias Queta remains out for the Boston Celtics against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, Washburn added that it might not take long before Queta jumps into action again.

Washburn said:

"Neemias Queta tells me he’s getting close but wants to be patient in his foot recovery."

Meanwhile, Karalis further bared that two Boston Celtics are listed as "questionable" against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kristaps Porzingis and Oshae Brissett.

According to the journalist, Porzingis got a right eye sty, which usually takes one to two weeks before subsiding. Karalis added that Brissett suffered a left thumb sprain, which he probably got against the Nets.

Porzingis had a splendid performance in Brooklyn, finishing with 22 points on 8 of 10 field goals, seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 30 minutes of play as a starter.

Brissett, on the other hand, tallied five points, three rebounds and one assist in 10 and a half minutes of play off the bench.

Kristaps Porzingis' absence could be crucial as the Boston Celtics might have to stake their unbeaten record with a depleted frontline against the Minnesota Timberwolves' solid big-man rotation led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.