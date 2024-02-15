Why did Devin Booker get ejected against Detroit Pistons? Closer look at the incident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker’s night against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday was cut short after he was ejected for collecting two technical fouls in the opening quarter.

The former No. 13 pick got his first T while resting early in the first quarter. Then at the 6:36 mark of the frame, after seemingly disagreeing with a foul call, he earned a second technical foul and was tossed from the game.

The ejection spoiled what was a promising start to the game by Devin Booker, who had seven points in 5:24 minutes of play.

Phoenix, which was already without Bradley Beal (hamstring), however, used Booker’s ejection as a rallying point to outscore the Pistons, 26-2 after en route to holding a huge 29-point lead at the half, 70-41.

The Suns (32-22) are looking to win back-to-back games and rise higher than their current standing of fifth in the Western Conference. Detroit (8-45), for its part, was out to halt a two-game skid. The Suns picked up the win in the end, with the final score reading, 116-100.

Kevin Durant led the way with 23 points, supported by Eric Gordon's 18 points. Meanwhile, if ever there is any consolation for having his night cut short, Devin Booker got an early start to the All-Star break.

The former Kentucky Wildcat is set to play in his fourth All-Star Game in Indianapolis this weekend, joining "KD" in the Midseason Classic.

Devin Booker says latest All-Star selection means a lot

Devin Booker is making his fourth trip to the NBA All-Star Game this weekend and he said it means a lot to him since he was not initially sure if he was to make the roster.

"Book" earned the nod as a reserved for this year’s Midseason Classic, the second Phoenix Suns player to do so after Kevin Durant, who was named as a starter for the Western Conference squad.

He secured a spot behind numbers of 28.0 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 36.2 minutes for the Suns.

Speaking to AZCentral.com’s Duane Rankin, Devin Booker shared his thoughts on his latest All-Star nod:

“It means a lot. I was honestly unsure to be completely honest. But it's a pleasure, it's an honor to be recognized to represent this city and this franchise… You never know, man.”

The selection came on the heels of a solid January campaign for the Phoenix star, where he wound up as the Western Conference player of the month after averaging 30 points, 6.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 53.9% from the field and 40% from 3. The Suns had an 11-5 record during that stretch.

Booker punctuated his remarkable January by scoring 62 points over the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 26.

