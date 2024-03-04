Why is Devin Booker not playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest injury update for All-Star after missing 11th game this season (March 3)

The Phoenix Suns announced that their superstar guard, Devin Booker, will miss Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to an ankle injury.

Booker suffered the injury during Saturday night's defeat to the Houston Rockets, following a collision with teammate Royce O'Neale that resulted in a twisted ankle. He subsequently made his way to the team's locker room and was declared out for the rest of the evening.

The 27-year-old has been instrumental for the Suns this season, averaging 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists over 50 games. His performance has earned him his fourth career All-Star selection.

The Suns are currently navigating through a competitive Western Conference landscape, holding the sixth spot with a record of 35-25. They are just half a game ahead of the Sacramento Kings, with the looming possibility of falling into the play-in tournament.

How do the Phoenix Suns look without Devin Booker against OKC Thunder?

Jusuf Nurkic will be back in action tonight after exiting Saturday's game against Houston due to neck spasms.

Additionally, Bradley Beal has been cleared to play by coach Frank Vogel, as he returns from a hamstring injury. It's worth noting that Beal did not finish last night's game, having been ejected for his role in an on-court skirmish.

Oklahoma City is embarking on the first leg of a back-to-back series, with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers scheduled for Monday. This game against Phoenix marks the second game of a four-game road trip for the Thunder in the Western Conference.

The Thunder find themselves just half a game behind the Western Conference's top seed, currently held by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Similarly, the Denver Nuggets, who are set to play Phoenix on Tuesday, are also just half a game behind the Timberwolves.

In their only encounter with the Thunder earlier this season, the Suns faced a defeat. After tonight's game, Phoenix is slated to meet Oklahoma City once again, on March 29.

In Booker's absence, the Suns will look to Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to carry the load. This trio has not yet had the opportunity to play together against the Thunder, as Booker also missed their first matchup.

In that game, Durant delivered a strong performance with 28 points, nine rebounds, four assists, a steal, and two blocks.

Beal contributed with 15 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. The Suns will be counting on Durant and Beal's leadership and skills to navigate through Booker's absence effectively.