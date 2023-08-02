Why is Devonte' Graham suspended for 2 games? Taking a closer look at charges pressed against him

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Spurs guard Devonte' Graham has been suspended for two games after pleading guilty to an impaired driving charge.

The police report stated that Devonte' Graham was asked to pull over by the police at 2:39 AM on July 7, 2022 as he was caught speeding at 63 mph in a 40 mph speed zone.

Upon being pulled over and questioned, he showed signs of impairment, leading to the NBA player being taken into custody at the Wake County Detention Center. He received a 0.11 BAC (state limit is at .08) for his breath test for alcohol results.

Playing for an organization that has thrived and valued professionalism above all, this issue is yet another bad look for the San Antonio Spurs organization.

After playing three seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, Graham was traded to the San Antonio Spurs midway into last season.

In the 20 games that he played in San Antonio, Devonte' Graham averaged 13.0 points per game (38.0% shooting, including 35.8% from 3-point range) and 4.0 assists.

Devonte' Graham wants to remain playing for the Spurs

Prior to getting in trouble with the law, the Spurs guard was vocal about his preference to remain playing in San Antonio. In an interview with KENS5's Tyler Feldman, Graham spoke about his reasons for wanting to stay with the Spurs.

"This is my third team," Graham said. "I want to stay. It's a great city to be in. The fans have been great. We have a chance to do something special, so just growing."

After having subpar seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets, Graham's trade to the Spur acted as a fresh start midway in the 2022-23 season. From a statistics and shooting efficiency standpoint, his brief 20 games with the Spurs mirrored his Hornets production.

