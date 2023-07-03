San Antonio Spurs depth chart updated: Starting 5 lineup explored with Victor Wembanyama on roster

The San Antonio Spurs finished the 2022-23 season last in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record. However, there's a lot of excitement in San Antonio for the upcoming season, as they won the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Spurs drafted arguably one the best prospects in NBA history, Victor Wembanyama. With the Frenchman on the roster, there's no telling how the Spurs' season could unfold. Let's take a look at what their starting 5 could look like with Wembanyama.

Spurs point guard: Tre Jones

Point guard Tre Jones was a late second-round pick. At 28.5% last season, he's not a stellar 3-point shooter, but he still averaged 12.9 points per game. He also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists last season.

Jones had a breakout season in 2022-2023 and earned the starting point guard role with the Spurs. He recently agreed a two-year $20 million deal with the Spurs ahead of next season.

While he can't change the fate of the Spurs completely, he's still a good addition at both ends of the floor. Jones averaged 1.3 steals per game last season.

Shooting guard: Devin Vassell

Young guard Devin Vassell was a lottery pick (round 1, pick 11). He has a lot of upside, and his game has been constantly improving.

Last season with the Spurs, he averaged 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 43.9% shooting from the floor. Vassell made 38.7% of his shots from beyond the arc.

( via This is the best breakdown video I've seen on Devin Vassell's offensive game; he is the most underrated young guy in the NBA.( via @HoopsDrive This is the best breakdown video I've seen on Devin Vassell's offensive game; he is the most underrated young guy in the NBA. ( via @HoopsDrive ) https://t.co/JZfx9Dawoh

Vassell is a great offensive player. While the Spurs struggled to win games, Vassell and Wembanyama could cause a lot of damage.

Vassell has the ability to get hot and have big games, but there are also games when he's not quite himself. Consistency could be the biggest challenge for Vassell.

Small forward: Keldon Johnson

Keldon Johnson is one of the best players on the Spurs roster. Last season, he averaged 22.0 points and 5.0 rebounds on 45.2% shooting.

Johnson has thrived under Gregg Popovich and is only expected to improve, as he's only 23.

"I wish everybody could experience being around coach Pop... he changed my life." Keldon Johnson:"I wish everybody could experience being around coach Pop... he changed my life." https://t.co/Knb0l5h2Vf

Johnson could play a big role on the Spurs roster alongside Wembanyama and Vassell next season.

Power forward: Jeremy Sochan

Jeremy Sochan is another one of Spurs' young core who has a lot of upside to his game.

Although Sochan only averaged 11.0 points and 5.3 rebounds on 45.3% shooting last season, he has the ability to become a force. As a 20-year-old rookie last season, who was a lottery pick, Sochan is only expected to get better.

Center: Victor Wembanyama

Victor Webanyama is the talk of the NBA and not just the Spurs. The center is set to take the floor next season with the basketball world waiting to watch him play. He was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Fox News @FoxNews JUST IN: Spurs select French phenom Victor Wembanyama first overall in 2023 NBA Draft trib.al/TDeqNOF JUST IN: Spurs select French phenom Victor Wembanyama first overall in 2023 NBA Draft trib.al/TDeqNOF

Wembanyama is a player, unlike anything the NBA has seen. At 7' 4", the Frenchman can handle the ball and shoot the ball from beyond the arc. He has already had much success before arriving in the NBA and will look to translate it into the league now.

Wembanyama will be the star player on the Spurs, without a doubt. Expect to see the Spurs' offensive and defensive game plans to be based around the young Frenchman.

