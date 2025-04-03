Why is Dillon Brooks suspended for game against OKC Thunder? Closer look at Rockets' forward’s situation following antics vs Jazz

In Wednesday's showdown between the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets, Dillon Brooks was handed a technical foul just moments into the game when he kicked Colin Sexton below the belt.

Given that this was Brooks' 16th technical of the season, the NBA has given him a one-game mandatory suspension.

NBA legend and now league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced the news on Thursday, making it clear that Brooks will be sidelined for Friday's game for crossing the 16-technical threshold.

You can view the play in question below:

Following Wednesday's game, Brooks told members of the press in the locker room that incidents like the one involving Sexton are typically considered flagrant fouls.

He expressed optimism about playing in Friday's showdown with the OKC Thunder. Had the technical foul been rescinded postgame as he hoped, Brooks would be eligible to suit up in the battle of the Western Conference's top two teams.

Per the league's rules, Brooks will also serve an additional one-game suspension for every two additional technicals he receives going forward between now and the end of the regular season.

Stephen A. Smith rips referees for ejecting Dillon Brooks from Sunday's showdown with the Phoenix Suns

While Dillon Brooks was hit with his 16th technical foul of the season in Wednesday's clash between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz, he had just recently picked up two technical fouls and been ejected from Houston's showdown with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Because of that, it only took one technical foul for the Houston standout to receive a mandatory suspension.

However, the way Smith sees things, Brooks never should've been ejected from Sunday's game against the Suns.

During Monday's "First Take," Smith said it was "utterly ridiculous" to eject Brooks after he fouled Kevin Durant and got into a minor altercation with Suns big man Nick Richards.

"He did nothing," Smith said. "He didn't do anything that warranted of an ejection from this game. We all love the league and we all support the league, but this is the kind of stuff that hurts the league right here. ... That does not warrant an ejection whatsoever. There was not a scuffle, or anything.

To eject him over that is utterly ridiculous. At some point in time, there has to be heightened level of sensitivity on the part of the officials."

While Houston's already clinched a spot in the playoffs, come the postseason, Dillon Brooks must ensure he doesn't begin racking up postseason technicals.

