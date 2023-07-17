Why Don Calhoun was congratulated by Michael Jordan for his million-dollar 1993 shot, but almost didn't get paid

During the 1993 season, Michael Jordan witnessed an incredible performance from a fan. However, things almost didn't pan out well for the patron who thought his life would be changed forever.

Inbetween quarters of a Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons game, Don Calhoun was chosen to potentially win one million dollars. All he had to do was sink a shot from three-quarters the length of the court.

In a shocking turn of events, Calhoun got the shot to fall. This sent him and the crowd into eruption. Filled the rush of what happned, Calhoun ran over and celebrated with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen while they were in a team huddle.

A congratulations from Michael Jordan was almost Don Calhoun's only prize

After hitting the shot on the Chicago Bulls floor, Don Calhoun expected everything to change. However, a hug from Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen was almost the only thing he won that night.

After the shot was made, it later came out that he should not have been out there in the first place. When the received more information, the sponsor stood firm on not wanting to pay Calhoun for his efforts.

The main reason why the sponors didn't want to hand out the money is because they discovered that Calhoun had played basketball in college. Because of his previous playing experience, it disqualifies him from competing in events like this.

As this saga drug out, other sponsors connected to the event opted to step up if the money never showed. They also admitted that this information should have been passed along to the Bulls before Calhoun even got on the floor.

“In retrospect, he probably should have said something to the Bulls, but the shot was made, period.”

In the end, Calhoun ended up getting his money. However, it did not come as fast as he might have hoped. Instead of getting one lump sum, the sponsor agreed to pay him $50,000 a year over the next two decades. If this held up, Calhoun should have received his last payment back in 2013.

It might have taken a little longer, but Calhoun still got to enjoy this special moment. Along with getting the money, he pulled off this incredible feat in front of arguably the greatest NBA player ever.

