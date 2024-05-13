Why is Donovan Mitchell not playing tonight against Celtics? Latest on Cavaliers guard's injury ahead of Game 4 (May 13)

Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night won't feature Donovan Mitchell as he's been included in the injury report. The Celtics have a 2-1 series lead. The Cavs will have to work extra hard to prevent falling further behind now that Mitchell won't be playing.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs star has a left calf strain, which has ruled him out of the game. This will be the first game Mitchell will miss in the postseason.

Cleveland has four players on its injury list. Craig Porter Jr. and Ty Jerome are also out. All-Star center Jarrett Allen is questionable.

The All-Star guard is an important part of the team's success as he's the Cavs' primary scorer. In the first three games against Boston, Mitchell has averaged 31.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He's shot impressively at 51.5%, including 53.3% from beyond the arc.

He's had two 30-point games in their series, but the Cavs lost both games.

The five-time All-Star has played in 10 playoff games for Cleveland this season. Mitchell is averaging 29.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 4.7 apg while shooting 47.6%, including 35.4% from 3-point range.

Donovan Mitchell points out "mental errors" for Game 3 loss

Despite scoring 30 points against a stacked Celtics team, the Cavs still lost 106-93 in Game 3 on Saturday. After the loss, their star, Donovan Mitchell, detailed what went wrong.

"I just think we didn’t hit the same shots we did (in Game 2)," Mitchell said. "For us, just being able to finish … we missed a lot of shots at the rim, myself included, missed a lot of shots that I think we just got to make."

In Game 3, it looked like Mitchell had no help from his teammates. He was the only Cavalier who scored at least 30 points. The second-highest scorer for Cleveland was Evan Mobley, who had 17 points. On the defensive end, they also failed to slow down the Celtics from hitting shots.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Fans will get to watch Game 4 on the NBA App. For those who want to experience the TV coverage, TNT will be the network that will cover the game. SiriusXM, WTAM/WNZN and 98.5 The Sports Hub are the radio stations that will broadcast the game.

