Why is Draymond Green not playing tonight vs Mavericks? Latest update on Warriors' 4x NBA champion - March 13

The Golden State Warriors will not have one of their best defensive players when they take on the Dallas Mavericks, as Draymond Green has been confirmed as out. Fans were waiting on whether Green would suit up as he was initially listed as questionable and was a game-time decision.

As reported by Anthony Slater, the reason for his absence is lower back soreness. This will be the first time that the former Defensive Player of the Year will be missing action since Jan. 13.

Aside from Green, the Golden State Warriors will also be without Steph Curry, who is out due to an ankle injury. Curry has missed the last two games, and his absence against the Mavs tonight will be his third straight.

Draymond Green and Steph Curry's absence can hurt the Warriors' playoff hopes

The Golden State Warriors are fighting to remain within reach of a postseason berth. They are currently 10th in the West with a 34-30 record. If they can hold on to the 10th spot in the West or even overtake the LA Lakers for ninth place, they will secure a play-in spot for themselves.

However, that will be difficult to do without either Steph Curry or Draymond Green. Curry is the team's leader on offense, scoring 26.9 points per game, and Klay Thompson, who is the second-best scorer on the team, isn't even close with his 17.2 ppg.

On the other hand, while Green isn't really a huge scorer, he can impact the game in other ways. He is only averaging 9.0 points per game, but he is considered the heart and soul of the Warriors. He does several positive things that do not show up on the box score.

Green is also the team's leader in rebounding with 7.0 per game and is able to help his teammates get easy shots, averaging 5.9 assists, which is second only to Chris Paul's 7.1 per game.

In Steph Curry and Draymond Green's absence, expect CP3 to be given a bigger role as a facilitator on offense. Paul also missed a significant amount of time due to a left-hand fracture earlier this year, but having him back is a blessing for the Warriors, especially with Curry out.

Meanwhile, young big man Trayce Jackson-Davis could get an even bigger opportunity to shine in place of Green.