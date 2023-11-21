Why did ESPN drop Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks game? Looking at sudden change in NBA schedule on December 1

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks game on December 1st has now been taken off of ESPN programming for the evening. In its place, a clash between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, two of the best teams in the Eastern conference, will air on ESPN.

Given the news, many fans have been quick to question why ESPN has decided to remove the Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks game from its scheduling. While the network has not stated why they made the change, many NBA fans are well aware of the current situation in Memphis.

With Ja Morant on the sidelines, serving the remainder of his 25-game suspension, the Memphis Grizzlies have continued to struggle in the Western Conference. Currently, the team boasts one of the worst records in the entire NBA, making the game far less intriguing.

Given the fact that the Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks game is not expected to be very competitive, ESPN has shifted their schedule. Now, instead of the Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks game, the network will air a matchup between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Boston Celtics currently sit in first place in the East with an 11-3 record. At the same time, the Philadelphia 76ers sit in second place with a 10-3 record, meaning the stakes are incredibly high for both teams as they jockey for first place.

Looking at performances of both teams after Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks broadcast change

After a disappointing exit from the playoffs, the Grizzlies had hope that they would be able to make a return to the playoffs again this season. Unfortunately, despite the blockbuster acquisition of Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics, the team was dealt two crushing blows this summer that have hindered those hopes.

The first came in the form of a suspension for Ja Morant after the young star brandished a firearm on Instagram Live once again. The second came in the form of an injury update to Steven Adams, whose offseason rehab did not pan out as the team had hoped.

After opting to rehab a knee injury rather than undergo surgery last season, it was announced that Adams would be forced to sit on the sidelines for the entirety of the 2023–24 season. In the absence of Ja Morant and Steven Adams, the Grizzlies have continued to struggle recently, also being hit with an injury to Marcus Smart as well.

On the flip side, the Dallas Mavericks have been able to start the season strong. After a disappointing end to the 2022-23 season, the team has bounced back in a big way, posting a 9-5 record with the duo of Kyrie Irving & Luka Doncic.

While the Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks game won't be broadcast on ESPN, the game is certainly a big one for both teams in their own right.