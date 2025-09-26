One of the breakout stars of the 2025 EuroBasket was young Finnish forward Miikka Muurinen. Nicknamed &quot;Slim Jesus,&quot; Muurinen helped Finland reach the semifinals for the first time in its history. The 18-year-old star is reportedly turning professional but might not be eligible for the 2026 NBA draft. According to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express, Muurinen's agent, Teddy Archer, confirmed that his client is not returning to AZ Compass Prep for his senior year. He'll be turning pro and will field offers overseas to continue building his resume. &quot;The experience at Eurobasket shaped Miikka this summer,&quot; Archer said. &quot;He loved being around pros and being all about basketball 24/7. He wants to eat, breathe and sleep this thing like he did this summer. He's looking for the best basketball opportunity now.&quot;Former high school prospects like Brandon Jennings and Emmanuel Mudiay decided to skip college and went pro overseas for one season before getting drafted. However, it seems like Miikka Muurinen might not be eligible for next year's draft even if he plays one year of pro basketball. According to Jon Chepkevich of Draft Express, Muurinen is ineligible because he didn't have permanent residence outside the United States for three years before the 2026 draft. Chepkevich cited Article X, Section 1 of the CBA. There's still a way for the &quot;Slim Jesus&quot; to become eligible, but it might be hard to do. He will need to graduate from high school before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, which is scheduled for Oct. 21. He has less than a month to accelerate his education if he wants to enter the draft a year earlier than his projected class. Jon Chepkevich @JonChepLINKMy interpretation of Article X Section 1 of the CBA as it pertains to Muurinen’s NBA Draft eligibility:Despite turning 19 during the calendar year of the 2026 NBA Draft, hailing from Finland, and likely playing professionally overseas this coming season, Muurinen will likely not be considered an international player as defined in Article X (didn’t maintain permanent residence outside of the US for 3 years prior to the Draft, completed most of his high school education stateside).He would likely need to accelerate his academic timeline and graduate from high school prior to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season to be eligible to file as an early entrant for the 2026 NBA Draft.It will be interesting to see what's next for Miikka Muurinen, who was previously projected to be a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA draft. His performance for Finland at the EuroBasket certainly helped his stock. Miikka Muurinen has collegiate offers before decisionBefore deciding to forego his high school senior season to turn pro, ESPN rated Miikka Muurinen as a five-star recruit. According to 247 Sports, 14 college programs expressed interest in recruiting the 6-foot-11 forward from Finland. 13 out of the 14 colleges had an offer for Muurinen, who made visits to Utah, Arkansas and Michigan. Noteworthy interested programs include Duke, Kentucky, Indiana, North Carolina, Alabama and UCLA. Muurinen's defensive potential is through the roof due to his size, length and athleticism. He can shoot from beyond the arc, but he can still improve in a lot of ways on offense.