  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Why EuroBasket and Finland breakout star Miikka Muurinen may not be eligible for 2026 NBA draft? CBA rules explained

Why EuroBasket and Finland breakout star Miikka Muurinen may not be eligible for 2026 NBA draft? CBA rules explained

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 26, 2025 05:56 GMT
Why EuroBasket and Finland breakout star Miikka Muurinen may not be eligible for 2026 NBA draft? (Photo: GETTY)
Why EuroBasket and Finland breakout star Miikka Muurinen may not be eligible for 2026 NBA draft? (Photo: GETTY)

One of the breakout stars of the 2025 EuroBasket was young Finnish forward Miikka Muurinen. Nicknamed "Slim Jesus," Muurinen helped Finland reach the semifinals for the first time in its history. The 18-year-old star is reportedly turning professional but might not be eligible for the 2026 NBA draft.

Ad

According to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express, Muurinen's agent, Teddy Archer, confirmed that his client is not returning to AZ Compass Prep for his senior year. He'll be turning pro and will field offers overseas to continue building his resume.

"The experience at Eurobasket shaped Miikka this summer," Archer said. "He loved being around pros and being all about basketball 24/7. He wants to eat, breathe and sleep this thing like he did this summer. He's looking for the best basketball opportunity now."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Former high school prospects like Brandon Jennings and Emmanuel Mudiay decided to skip college and went pro overseas for one season before getting drafted. However, it seems like Miikka Muurinen might not be eligible for next year's draft even if he plays one year of pro basketball.

According to Jon Chepkevich of Draft Express, Muurinen is ineligible because he didn't have permanent residence outside the United States for three years before the 2026 draft. Chepkevich cited Article X, Section 1 of the CBA.

Ad

There's still a way for the "Slim Jesus" to become eligible, but it might be hard to do. He will need to graduate from high school before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, which is scheduled for Oct. 21. He has less than a month to accelerate his education if he wants to enter the draft a year earlier than his projected class.

Ad

It will be interesting to see what's next for Miikka Muurinen, who was previously projected to be a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA draft. His performance for Finland at the EuroBasket certainly helped his stock.

Miikka Muurinen has collegiate offers before decision

Before deciding to forego his high school senior season to turn pro, ESPN rated Miikka Muurinen as a five-star recruit. According to 247 Sports, 14 college programs expressed interest in recruiting the 6-foot-11 forward from Finland.

Ad

13 out of the 14 colleges had an offer for Muurinen, who made visits to Utah, Arkansas and Michigan. Noteworthy interested programs include Duke, Kentucky, Indiana, North Carolina, Alabama and UCLA.

Muurinen's defensive potential is through the roof due to his size, length and athleticism. He can shoot from beyond the arc, but he can still improve in a lot of ways on offense.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications