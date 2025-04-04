"Why would you even sleep with a man who has that many babies?" Jalen Rose's daughter offers two cents on Anthony Edwards' $1,080,000 drama

Over the past week, rumors have surfaced suggesting that Anthony Edwards is trying to pay 18 years' worth of child support payments upfront. While Edwards' "baby mama," Ayesha Howard, has refuted the claims, making it clear that the rumors are completely baseless, NBA veteran Jalen Rose's daughter, Mariah Rose weighed in via X.

In a post shared on Thursday, Rose shared her thoughts, taking aim at Howard for sleeping with Edwards, who already reportedly has several other children over the past 12 months. Additionally, she also took aim at the Minnesota Timberwolves star for getting Howard pregnant when the two weren't in a relationship.

"I have an interesting perspective, or should I say opinion," Rose said. "I feel like she's to blame for the fact that, why would you even sleep with a man who has had that many babies in the span of a year and is in a relationship?

"Girl, what? But also, why would he- You shouldn't have unprotected, you know what, with somebody you don't want to have a child with. That is the risk you're taking."

Of course, as we reported earlier in the week, Howard provided an exclusive statement to The Shade Room on Wednesday, refuting claims that Edwards was trying to pay 18 years of child support payments upfront:

"There are no court documents, motions, or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms,” Howard said.

Looking at the origins of the rumors that Anthony Edwards is trying to pay 18 years of child support upfront

As mentioned, rumors that Anthony Edwards was trying to pay 18 years of child support payments upfront surafaced early this week on X.

The first post was shared on March 31 by a user without media credentials. The unverified post alleging that Edwards told a judge he wanted to pay child support upfront quickly went viral. However, no credible sources corroborated the post.

Shortly after the post went viral, another post was made on April 2 by another account. This time, the post alleged that Edwards "confidently" paid $1,080,000 in child support all at once to cover 18 years' worth of child support payments upfront.

Like the original one, this report was never corroborated by verified sources. Despite that, it also began to spread like wildfire, catching the attention of Jalen Rose's daughter Mariah Rose.

So far, the Minnesota Timberwolves star has yet to comment on the situation.

