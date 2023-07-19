"Why the f*ck are you not doing that every f*cking game?"- Gilbert Arenas blasts Joel Embiid for his frivolous conduct during games

Joel Embiid isn't immune to criticism from former NBA stars as he tries his best to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a title. The most recent former star who blasted him is Gilbert Arenas, who questioned his in-game efforts and energy.

Arenas didn't hold back in calling out Embiid and his willingness to play the game. According to the former Washington Wizards star, the reigning MVP doesn't show enough energy and vigor when playing but instead does just enough for the Sixers.

"My problem with him is he does enough individually for us not to look at him," Arenas said. "What you're doing with the team is actually not enough.

"Let me take Greek's (Giannis Antetokounmpo) energy, give it to Embiid. What the f**k does he average? 40? Then why the f**k are you happy with 32? If I give him someone else's energy, that he doesn't have ... he needs to average to get this team to another level.

"When he was disrespected about (Nikola) Jokic, and he gave the man 50 ... why the f**k you not doing that every f**king night?"

Fans have questioned Embiid's efforts in the past. While he plays great on occasion, he's shown more passiveness on the court as of late.

Gilbert Arenas says Joel Embiid is more to blame than Ben Simmons

Over the past few seasons, Ben Simmons' reputation as an NBA player has been damaged due to his inability to improve his game. The media and fans have put the blame on the Australian point guard as the cause of the Sixers' playoff disappointments.

However, Arenas has a more interesting take on the situation in Philly. According to the three-time All-Star, Embiid should receive the blame for not putting in more hours to improve his game.

"If we are gonna put blame on someone," Arenas said. "I am always gonna blame the most talented and the most naturally gifted of the group, and that is gonna be Embiid.

"That’s the Joel Embiid thing with me. Like, bro, you are so gifted. If you put in hours and hours and hours on your craft, you will be unstoppable to the point where Ben Simmons is just … you’re supposed to be carrying this team with your dominance, but you’re not, and we are blaming everyone else."

Even with Simmons out of the picture in Embiid's career at this point, the Sixers haven't moved past the second round in the postseason. The All-Star center hasn't been blamed for their playoff disappointments, and fans could start to see things differently after Arenas' take.

