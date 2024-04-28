Why is Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest injury update as 2-time MVP misses Game 4 (April 28)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is ruled out of the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 4 contest of their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks star won't play because of a left calf injury. Antetokounmpo was listed as doubtful before the Bucks downgraded his status.

The "Greek Freak" will miss his seventh straight game because of the ailment. The Bucks' chances of winning the first round against Indiana have grown slimmer with Antetokounmpo missing games, and it has taken another hit after Damian Lillard also got ruled out of Game 4. Lillard is dealing with an Achilles issue.

The Bucks could be without their two superstars for the rest of this series and potentially the start of round two if they prevail. The odds are stacked against them to avoid another early exit from the NBA playoffs without Antetokounmpo and Lillard.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a calf strain on Apr. 9 in the Bucks' 104-91 win over the Boston Celtics. Antetokounmpo dropped to the floor after without any contact as he jogged up the court for an offensive possession. He couldn't get past the free-throw line in the Bucks' backcourt.

Antetokounmpo was feared to have suffered an Achilles injury with how he went down. He had suffered an Achilles issue before, too. However, the diagnosis revealed it was a calf strain. His initial timeline was one to two weeks, but it's been three weeks since then.

According to Bucks' coach Doc Rivers, Antetokounmpo planned to "go hard" in workouts to evaluate his status for Game 4. It seems like he wasn't ready to go because of his doubtful status first, which got downgraded to out eight hours before tipoff.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 4?

TNT will broadcast the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 4 nationally, while Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Indiana will provide coverage in local areas. Fans outside the US can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Pacers' home floor.

Indiana is up 2-1. The Pacers are the favorites to win Game 4 and potentially win the series. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard seem unlikely to return in this series after suffering injuries that could be long-term issues, possibly season-ending for next year, if their returns are rushed.

