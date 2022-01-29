"Why can't they both be great?" - Draymond Green to JJ Redick on the LeBron James vs Michael Jordan narrative, and the greatness of the 2017 Golden State Warriors team

The debate is unending, as some fans will continue to put LeBron James ahead of Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate while others will do the reverse. But Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has given his stance on the topic as he attempted to answer a question about the 2017 Warriors being the greatest team of all time.

Jordan and James have both accomplished virtually unimaginable feats and were the faces of the game in their eras. While it is human nature to pick one player as the overall best, not everyone thinks so.

Green was invited to "The Old Man & The Three" podcast hosted by former NBA player JJ Reddick. In an attempt to explain how bizarre it was to pick one team as the all-time best, Green drew parallels to the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

"I don't love the whole Greatest Of All Time thing, because the reality is, could that team have succeeded in the '90s?" Green said. "I think so, but I'm sure someone from the '90s will tell you no."

"The reality is, even when you start talking greatest player of all time, basketball is so different in eras. What makes this guy greater? What makes Michael Jordan greater than LeBron James? They are both great, and why can't they both be great?"

After pointing out that these comparisons do not happen with tech companies or franchises, he continued.

"When it comes to players in all of these different eras, we want to take one guy and say that guy is the greatest of all time. The reality is, I think it's ridiculous. Just like I say I'm the greatest defender of all time. I don't really mean I'm the greatest."

"I can't say I'm a better defender than Bill Russell. I never saw Bill Russell play. How can I possibly say I'm a better defender than him?"

In conclusion, he talked about how he believes the 2017 Warriors, who had Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, were the best team in modern basketball.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James dominated their eras

LeBron James of the LA Lakers is a marvel at age 37.

Michael Jordan was the face of the league in his era, leading the Chicago Bulls to six titles in eight years. To many around the world, their interest in basketball was piqued after they watched Jordan play. The same can be said about LeBron James, who took over the mantle from MJ and made sure basketball was loved around the world.

Maxisnicee @maxisnicee Once this happens . Lebron will be the GOAT . Idc . Once this happens . Lebron will be the GOAT . Idc . 👑🐐 https://t.co/5h56d3YFqI

Comparing both is nearly impossible as no metric can be used to get a definitive answer. Jordan fans will argue that MJ's perfect run in the NBA Finals puts him ahead of LeBron, who has won four championships in 10 attempts.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, those in support of James will talk about his longevity and how he has won a championship for every team he played for. While Jordan is looking for his first championship as an executive with the Charlotte Hornets, LeBron's story is not done. The 37-year-old is still in search of another championship and is playing at an MVP-caliber level in his 19th season.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein