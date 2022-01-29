"Why do I support a team and these players who don’t care?" - New York Knicks fan Dylan Rainey on how Julius Randle reportedly got him ejected for light heckling

After a successful season last year, Julius Randle and the New York Knicks' season has not gone as expected this season. Emotions for fans have boiled over, and Dylan Rainey, a Knicks fan who lives in Miami, was ejected during New York's humiliation by the Miami Heat.

The Heat lead the Eastern Conference, certainly, but the Knicks offered little resistance in a 110-96 defeat Wednesday in Miami.The Heat surged ahead in the first quarter, taking a 30-16 lead and putting the Knicks in a big hole.

Rainey, who was sitting behind the New York bench, began to yell at the team, focusing many of his comments on Randle. Randle eventually became annoyed and had security personnel eject Rainey from the arena.

Rainey went on New York Sports Radio and had an interview with the New York Daily News to share his story.

Rainey told the Daily News he was mainly yelling at Randle, saying:

“You get a $118 million contract and the fans get a thumbs down (in New York earlier this month)? Are you kidding me?”

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN Knicks fan says Julius Randle had him ejected in Miami for light heckling: ‘You know you’re -34 right now, right?’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… Knicks fan says Julius Randle had him ejected in Miami for light heckling: ‘You know you’re -34 right now, right?’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…

Rainey told the Daily News how he felt after he left the stadium, saying:

“I’m hurt, man. I got home that night, and I got really, really upset. I felt really, really upset. I’m questioning like, ‘Why do I do this? Why do I support a team and these players who don’t care? They kicked me out of the game. Why do I devote my time and energy and emotion into something that isn’t about me at all?’”

“He’s sitting right in front of me, I said, ‘Hey, you know you’re -34 right now, right?’ Then he looked at me, was clearly trying to intimidate me, then he got security, and that was a wrap.”



(Via A Knicks fan says Julius Randle had him ejected vs the Miami Heat“He’s sitting right in front of me, I said, ‘Hey, you know you’re -34 right now, right?’ Then he looked at me, was clearly trying to intimidate me, then he got security, and that was a wrap.”(Via @SBondyNYDN A Knicks fan says Julius Randle had him ejected vs the Miami Heat “He’s sitting right in front of me, I said, ‘Hey, you know you’re -34 right now, right?’ Then he looked at me, was clearly trying to intimidate me, then he got security, and that was a wrap.”(Via @SBondyNYDN) https://t.co/A1cG3xrwAc

Randle has been a focal point of the Knicks' struggles this season. After having a career year last season, he has had a drop of 5.4 points per game.

Julius Randle and his recent struggles with Knicks fans

New York Knicks Julius Randle giving Knicks fans the "thumbs down"

Playing in New York City might be one of the hardest things to do in American sports. The fans are passionate, and they are not afraid to boo for any little thing. The fans in New York expect and demand winning, and when that doesn’t happen, they boo even louder.

After the Knicks finished fourth in the Eastern Conference last season, it seemed like the team would be relevant again. They signed guards Kamba Walker and Evan Fournier to add scoring and signed Julius Randle to an extension totaling $118 million.

Big Knick Energy @BigKnickEnergy_ Julius Randle shouldn’t see the floor for the rest of the game after this possession Julius Randle shouldn’t see the floor for the rest of the game after this possession https://t.co/ZNtmWfIRDl

However, the Knicks (23-26 entering Friday) sit in 11th place. At the moment, they wouldn't qualify for a play-in tournament spot. They have lost five of their last six games. After so much hype for this season, and for it to go so poorly, there have been many boos when the Knicks play at Madison Square Garden.

In a game in which the Knicks eventually came back to win, Knicks fans booed Randle, and he gave the crowd a “thumbs down.” That gesture started a debate about respecting fans, even while playing badly, because the Knicks often do not play well enough to be cheered.

Randle addressed the incident after the game, telling the media he was telling the fans to “shut the F up.” Knicks fans only got more upset, which has not helped fans like Rainey support the team as they continue to struggle.

In New York sports, players giving the “thumbs down” is not new. In 2017, the New York Yankees used it as a rallying cry that led them one win away from the World Series. The New York Mets were playing poorly and being booed this season, and some players also gave fans the “thumbs down.”

The issue is that when a team plays poorly, fans can’t cheer, so they will boo. As a player, it makes sense not to want to get booed. But if the player is losing and not playing well, that player should own up to that, don’t try to fight the fans.

