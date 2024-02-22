Why did Isaiah Stewart get suspended by NBA? Pistons forward's return timeline & more explored

The NBA has announced that Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for three games. This came during an altercation between him and Phoenix Suns big man Drew Eubanks. The Suns hosted the Pistons on Feb. 14, and the two had to be separated because of their altercation.

Before these two teams faced off, it was reported that Eubanks and Stewart had a few words with other in the tunnel. Reports emerged saying that the two were chest-to-chest while talking. The big men got physical, which led to the Pistons' big man landing a punch in the face of the Suns' frontcourt player.

Authorities had to step in between the players. It hasn't been revealed what the two had to say to each other, but it has resulted in a serious problem for Detroit's big man. Stewart was arrested on an assault charge. He was issued a citation, and released shortly after as the team flew back home.

Stewart will be available to return to action on Feb. 27 when the Pistons face the Chicago Bulls on the road. Being physical is nothing new for the big man, but he's already been involved in other altercations which has painted his image badly.

What did Eubanks say after getting punched by Isaiah Stewart?

The Pistons' visit to Phoenix was supposed to be a warm welcome for Monty Williams. He coached the team in 2019 and led them to the NBA Finals in 2021. Fans were looking forward to Williams' return after he was dismissed by the front office following the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

However, the altercation between the two big men took the spotlight away from Williams. After it was reported, Eubanks was immediately asked about it. The Suns big man played it down and told the media that the punch from Stewart wasn't hard.

"Soft punch," Eubanks said.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there is video evidence about what happened between the two. However, the league won't release it for obvious reasons. The NBA is protecting their image and leaking this footage could make them look bad.

"There is video, the security, Phoenix, they've seen it, the league has seen it too...Drew Eubanks was punched in the face, Isaiah Stewart dropped his bags and delivered a punch," Charania said.

Luckily for both teams, they won't have any other games against each other this season. Their Feb. 14 matchup was their final game and the Suns won the two-game season series. It will take a while until fans will see Eubanks and Stewart play against each other again.

