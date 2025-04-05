Why is Ja Morant not playing against Pistons tonight? Grizzlies star's absence in crucial game explored (April 5)

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been ruled out of Saturday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons. The team listed the reason as illness.
It was a crucial game for the Grizzlies, who hold the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. They have identical records (45-32) with seventh-placed LA Clippers and No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the Clippers and Timberwolves are on winning runs, four and three, respectively.
With interim coach Tuomas Iisalo at the helm, Memphis aims to miss the Play-In Tournament and snag one of the six guaranteed playoff spots. They are a game behind No. 5 Golden State Warriors (46-31).
Morant has appeared in 47 of the possible 78 Grizzlies games. The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and a career-best 1.3 steals. In 30.3 minutes per game, he shoots 45.5%, including 30.3% from the 3-point line. The 2022 NBA Most Improved Player has dealt with several injuries this season.
Saturday's matchup was also crucial for Detroit as they are battling for position in the Eastern Conference. They have already clinched a playoff spot with a 43-34 record but have just a half-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks (42-34) for the No. 5 seed.
NBA fines Ja Morant for "finger gun gestures"
On Friday, league insider Shams Charania reported that the NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant $75,000 for his inappropriate gestures during Thursday's 110-108 road win against the Miami Heat.
The league referenced that Morant made the gesture twice during the game. The hefty fine comes after the NBA already issued a warning to the 25-year-old guard.
The NBA said that the inapproriate gesture might be "interpreted in a negative light."
In 2023, Ja Morant was seen displaying a firearm in a couple of Instagram live streams. The NBA suspended him for 33 games in total.
